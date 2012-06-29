(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Rosinter Restaurants Holding's (Rosinter) liquidity and credit ratios have deteriorated.

-- We are revising our outlook on Rosinter to negative and affirming the 'B-' long-term rating.

-- We may lower the rating if the company does not take meaningful steps within the next few months to address its compliance with covenants and secure the necessary sources for refinancing its forthcoming debt maturities in 2013.

Rating Action

On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC (Rosinter), Russia's largest casual-dining restaurant chain. We affirmed the long-term corporate credit ratings at 'B-'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Rosinter's worsening liquidity and credit ratios, following a weak operating performance in 2011. As a result of declining operating profits, Rosinter breached the maximum leverage allowed under the covenants on its RUB700 million ($22 million) loan from Sberbank and RUB250 million loan from ZAO UniCredit Bank (BBB/Stable/A-3) according to the loan agreement documentation. These loans comprise two-thirds of Rosinter's debt portfolio and have now been classified as short-term in the company's financial statements following the covenant breach. We understand from management, however, that the company is taking steps to amend the documentation on its RUB700 million Sberbank loan, while Unicredit has agreed to provide an additional RUB100 million loan to Rosinter and to consider the company compliant with the covenant after excluding impairment charges from EBITDA for the purposes of the covenant calculation.

We believe that a recovery of Rosinter's EBITDA generation since the second half of 2011 and resulting positive free cash flow generation in 2011, its position as the largest and most prominent player in the Russian restaurant market, and its long-standing relationships with its partner banks should help protect it from the negative consequences of the covenant breach. Nevertheless, we note that the company also faces significant debt maturities in 2013, which we believe it is unlikely to be able to refinance from its operating cash flows. In our view, this makes it critical that Rosinter can bring about an operational recovery quickly enough to extend its bilateral bank loans. Consequently, we have revised our liquidity assessment on Rosinter from "less than adequate" to "weak".

Rosinter's underling profitability before impairment and non-cash losses fell to 7.6% in 2011 from 11.7% in 2010, after coming under pressure from increased labor and food costs. Underlying profitability remained at 7% in the first quarter of 2012. Labor cost inflation in the restaurant segment was further compounded by a sharp national increase in social tax. Furthermore, food inflation mirrored global agricommodity price increases. The company's efforts to optimize its workforce and implement tighter cost controls are likely to continue to support a recovery of its margins, in our view. However, we believe the company's ability to pass on price increases to consumers is limited, as demonstrated by the 5% decline in customer traffic and 1% decline in like-for-like sales in the first five months of 2012.

Nonetheless, our base-case scenario assumes that revenues will expand by low-single-digit figures in 2012 and that the company's top line will rise more strongly in 2013. We forecast that Rosinter's reported EBITDA margin before impairments and noncash write-offs will remain below 8% in 2012 and rise to 9% in 2013, benefiting from the company's cost-cutting initiatives and sustainable price increases. We anticipate that Rosinter will be able to reduce its nominal debt burden slightly in 2012 through discretionary cash flow generation, proceeds from the disposal of some noncore assets, and repayment of related party loans. We expect Rosinter's adjusted debt leverage to decline from 5.2x as of year-end 2011 to about 4x in 2013 through higher EBITDA generation and debt reduction.

The ratings on Rosinter are constrained, in our view, by its "weak" liquidity, structurally weak free cash flow generation, and high adjusted debt leverage. Rosinter's earnings are exposed to swings in consumer confidence and discretionary spending in Russia, which is its dominant market.

The ratings are supported by the chain's position as the largest player in the Russian casual dining market. Rosinter benefits from strong brand recognition and a wide restaurant network.

Liquidity

We now assess Rosinter's liquidity as "weak" on account of the covenant breach on its RUB700 million and RUB250 million bank loans at year-end 2011 and substantial forthcoming debt maturities of about RUB936 million in the year to March 2014. Rosinter's covenants are tested annually and accounting provisions, such as those relating to impairment charges, can have a significant impact on them.

We believe that Rosinter's liquidity sources are likely to exceed its liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months because we understand from management that the banks will not demand repayment of the loans under question. In our assessment, we assume that RUB1,290 million of loans classified as short-term due to the covenant breach will effectively be repaid according to the original amortization schedule.

We estimate that Rosinter's sources of cash in the year to March 31, 2013, include:

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB608 million;

-- Working capital inflow of about RUB42 million; and

-- Potential asset sales of about RUB75 million.

We estimate that uses of cash in the year to March 31, 2013, include:

-- RUB439 million of contractual debt amortization; and

-- Our estimation of maintenance and long lead-time-capital expenditures of about RUB100 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could lower the rating on Rosinter if the company does not take meaningful steps within the next few months to address its covenant compliance and secure the necessary sources for refinancing its forthcoming maturities in 2013. We could also lower the ratings if Rosinter's operating performance and cash flow generation does not recover sufficiently to support the company's ability to repay its debt and obtain new credit lines from the banks. Additional rating pressure might develop if the banks were to tighten their view on Rosinter's covenant compliance regarding the current or any potential future breaches, which we currently don't anticipate.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Rosinter manages to strengthen its standing in the capital markets by improving its operating performance. A further prerequisite for a revision of the outlook to stable would be that Rosinter can renegotiate its covenants, that it is able to comply with these covenants on the back of stronger earnings in 2012, and that it can refinance its 2013 maturities in a timely fashion.

