Summary analysis -- Motability Operations Group PLC --------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based leasing company Motability Operations Group PLC (MO Group) primarily reflect the tangible benefits the company receives from its long-standing and close relationship with a government body of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+)--the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP, not rated)--through a service agreement with a charity called Motability (not rated). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services classifies MO Group as a government-related entity (GRE) under its methodology, although the entity is owned by the four largest U.K. banks. All of the ongoing benefits derived from MO group's unique situation, both from a business and financial point of view, are fully incorporated in our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile and we do not uplift the ratings on MO Group for potential extraordinary government (or shareholder) support. Also factored into our ratings are the company's very low credit risk profile, recurring income generation capacity, and robust capital position. The rating is constrained by MO Group's wholesale-funded profile, business and geographic concentrations, and structurally high residual value exposure.
