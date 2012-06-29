UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Tate & Lyle PLC ------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Flavoring
extracts and
syrups, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 876570
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Feb-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
12-Aug-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based Tate & Lyle PLC, a global provider of ingredients and solutions primarily to the food and beverage industries, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," with solid positions in its main markets, good profitability, and an increased emphasis on higher-value-added products. The ratings are also supported by our assessment of Tate & Lyle's financial risk profile as "intermediate," and our assumption that it will maintain what we consider a moderate financial policy, including its publicly stated maximum 2x net covenant leverage (equivalent to about 2.5x, on an Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis).
These strengths are tempered, however, by our opinion that most of the company's sweetener and starch volume output exhibits commodity-like features, and is therefore sensitive to supply-demand balance. Fluctuations in the price of sugar and corn are particular risk factors. The ratings are further constrained by Tate & Lyle's limited geographic diversity and its ongoing need to invest in innovation to sustain an adequate proportion of value-added products.
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)