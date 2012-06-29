June 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Despite deteriorating macroeconomic indicators and collateral performance, only 1.02% (by original issuance volume) of European structured finance notes outstanding in mid-2007 have defaulted.

-- Higher-rated notes also outperformed those lower in the capital structure, with only 0.76% of 'AAA' rated issuance defaulting since mid-2007.

-- A deteriorating economy and bank counterparty downgrades have resulted in the 12-month-rolling downgrade rate rising to 28.5%.

-- Consumer-related securitizations have outperformed those backed by loans to corporates, with cumulative default rates since mid-2007 of 0.03% and 3.30%, respectively.

-- Across all European structured finance asset classes, close to 56% of notes that were outstanding in mid-2007 have since seen rating withdrawals, usually due to redemption in full.

Although economic woes are constraining European structured finance collateral performance, note default rates remain low, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' transition study published today.

The 12-month-rolling default rate decreased slightly to 0.42% (by original issuance volume), while the cumulative default rate since mid-2007 edged up only slightly to 1.02% by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

"This is still low in absolute terms, for example, compared with the equivalent measure for U.S. structured finance, at 13.8%," said credit analyst Arnaud Checconi.

Additionally, only 0.76% of 'AAA' rated issuance has defaulted since mid-2007--demonstrating that the position of notes in the capital structure clearly affects their credit performance.

However, amid deteriorating economies and several downgrades of securitization counterparties, the 12-month-rolling downgrade rate steadily rose to 28.5% at end-Q1 2012. Moreover, the economy could deteriorate further, and the effect of some changes to our rating methodologies have yet to fully filter down.

The transition and default rate trends diverge by asset class. For example, consumer-related securitizations have outperformed transactions backed by loans to corporates, with cumulative default rates since mid-2007 of 0.03% and 3.30%, respectively.

Mr. Checconi said: "Regardless of whether note ratings have remained stable, moved up, or moved down, it is also important to consider that much of the principal outstanding in mid-2007 is by now no longer at risk--and has been returned to note holders--due to amortization. We have withdrawn our ratings on close to 56% of notes that were outstanding in mid-2007, usually due to redemption in full."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Few European Structured Finance Defaults, Despite Weak Macroeconomic Backdrop, June 29, 2012