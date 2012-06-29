June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Cable & Wireless Communications PLC ----------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless Communications PLC (CWC) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "significant" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.

The "significant" financial risk profile primarily reflects the group's negative discretionary cash flow (DCF) over the past couple of years, owing primarily to significant shareholder returns, and its significant adjusted proportionate gross leverage. It also reflects our concern that the group does not fully own its key assets (e.g., in Panama, Bahamas, and Monaco), which leads to meaningful leakage of dividends to minority interests. However, these weaknesses are partly offset by the fact that CWC has management control of its key assets and there is a track record of subsidiaries steadily upstreaming dividends to CWC based on a long-established dividend policy. The group's solid operating cash flow generation provides further support to the financial risk profile.

The "fair" business risk profile reflects our opinion that the group will continue to face a tough regulatory and competitive environment in its markets. We also view the group as being moderately exposed to country risk, for example, in Jamaica. These negative factors are offset by the group's leading market positions in most of the markets in which it operates, solid profitability, and good geographic, product, and customer diversification.