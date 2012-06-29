(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Cegedim S.A. ---------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

10-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

10-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

11-May-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on France-based healthcare software and services provider Cegedim S.A. (Cegedim) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' views of its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

The ratings mirror Cegedim's still low free cash flow generation in 2011, compared with its debt amortization schedule. Our expectation of a flat 2012 performance for Cegedim, coupled with still-high capital expenditure (capex), leads us to believe that its free cash flow will not reach EUR40 million at year-end 2012.