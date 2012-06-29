June 29 -
Summary analysis -- UNUM Ltd. ------------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jul-2008 A-/-- --/--
06-May-2004 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Unum Ltd. (Unum), the U.K. operating subsidiary of U.S.-based insurer
Unum Group (the group; A-/Positive/NR), reflect the company's strong competitive position and
strong operating performance. The ratings are constrained, however, by Unum's concentration in
group-risk benefits through one distribution channel, in one market. The ratings are also
constrained by its status as a strategically important entity within the group. The rating on
the core operating subsidiaries is currently 'A-', and the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of
Unum is 'a-'.
Unum benefits from a strong, but niche competitive, position in the U.K. group risk benefits
market. This reflects its significant competitive advantages, particularly around claims
management. Furthermore, the significant amounts of data available to Unum add to its
competitive advantage. These advantages have helped Unum to maintain a dominant market share in
the U.K. group income protection market, and we expect this to continue.
For some years, Unum has seen very strong returns on equity of close to 30%, while
nonetheless maintaining strong capitalization. Recently this has declined to close to 20%,
largely because of statistical variations in claims experience, a more competitive pricing
environment, and economic pressures. We expect to see some negative pressures in the shorter
term, but there may be some upside potential in the longer term. We expect that Unum's return on
equity, which has been trending down in recent years, may experience further negative pressures
but will likely stay above 15% over the ratings horizon. We expect Unum's benefit ratio to stay
close to 70%.
Currently, the bulk of Unum's business is within the group income protection segment of the
insurance market, although sales of group life have been growing recently. The business is
distributed through independent financial advisers (IFAs) and employee benefit consultants
(EBCs). Geographically, Unum operates solely in the U.K. (having exited nonmaterial operations
in The Netherlands and France), thereby constraining its competitive position in the wider
European market.
Unum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unum European Holding Co. Ltd. (not rated), and
ultimate ownership rests with the group. Standard & Poor's considers Unum as strategically
important to the group. Nevertheless, we do not factor any notches of implied support into the
rating on Unum.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Unum reflects our view that it is likely to maintain its competitive
advantages in the group income protection market segment. We believe there is limited upside
rating potential over the next two years as the rating on Unum is currently limited under
Standard & Poor's group rating methodology. The principal operating entities of the ultimate
parent (the group) are currently on a positive outlook. Even if this results in an upgrade, we
would expect the rating on Unum to remain constrained; this reflects the fact that as a
strategically important entity it is capped at one notch below the group rating under our group
rating methodology.
If any of the below are not met, a rating review may follow:
-- Our expectations for operating performance, including our expectation that the return on
equity will remain above 15%. Benefit ratios in excess of 75% over multiple quarters across the
rating horizon or averaged across a full year are also likely to trigger a rating review.
-- We expect Unum to constitute at least 5% of group earnings over the next three years.
-- We expect Unum to maintain coverage of the regulatory minimum margin (RMM) at not less
than 1.75x.
-- We further expect the company to maintain its no. 1 market position in the group income
protection market.