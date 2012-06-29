June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/--
State/Province: Ontario
Mult. CUSIP6: 617914
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Dec-2003 BB/-- BB/--
16-Nov-2001 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
Our rating on Mississauga, Ontario-based Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
(Morguard REIT) reflects a "significant" financial risk profile characterized
by weak debt service coverage measures and reliance on mortgage debt. We
acknowledge, however, that principal amortization contributes to weak debt
service coverage, but lessens refinancing risk by reducing outstanding
principal balances at maturity. Our "fair" business risk assessment primarily
reflects the company's smaller size, which contributes to single asset
concentration and an uneven debt maturity schedule, which increases the
potential for cash flow volatility relative to larger and more diversified
peers. Morguard REIT's portfolio remains well occupied, despite some recent
vacancy in its office and retail portfolios, and we expect total portfolio net
operating income (NOI) to continue to grow modestly over the next year.