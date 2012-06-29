June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust --------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Mult. CUSIP6: 617914

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2003 BB/-- BB/--

16-Nov-2001 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

Our rating on Mississauga, Ontario-based Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Morguard REIT) reflects a "significant" financial risk profile characterized by weak debt service coverage measures and reliance on mortgage debt. We acknowledge, however, that principal amortization contributes to weak debt service coverage, but lessens refinancing risk by reducing outstanding principal balances at maturity. Our "fair" business risk assessment primarily reflects the company's smaller size, which contributes to single asset concentration and an uneven debt maturity schedule, which increases the potential for cash flow volatility relative to larger and more diversified peers. Morguard REIT's portfolio remains well occupied, despite some recent vacancy in its office and retail portfolios, and we expect total portfolio net operating income (NOI) to continue to grow modestly over the next year.