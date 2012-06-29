Hydro's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by the company's conservative financial policy, strong liquidity, and modest leverage. This was evidenced by its decision to fund through equity the majority of last year's $4.9 billion acquisition of Brazilian metal and mining group Vale S.A.'s (A-/Stable/--) bauxite and alumina assets in Brazil. Constraints include volatility of cash flows and credit metrics, as a result of volatile aluminum prices and NOK/U.S. dollar and Brazilian real/U.S. dollar exchange rates, as these are Hydro's main currency exposures.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In view of the weaker global economic environment and challenging near-term operating conditions, with low average aluminum prices of about $1,814/ton in June 2012, we anticipate a substantial fall in Hydro's EBITDA in 2012-2013 to Norwegian kroner (NOK) 7.4 billion-NOK8.2 billion ($1.2 billion-$1.4 billion using a NOK/U.S. dollar exchange rate assumption of 6x). In contrast, EBITDA was relatively strong in 2011, at NOK11.6 billion ($2.1 billion at an average NOK/U.S. dollar exchange rate of 5.6x in 2011). Our base-case scenario factors in significantly lower aluminum prices of $2,000/ton in 2012 and $2,100/ton in 2013, down from $2,480/ton realized by Hydro in 2011. We also believe that cost pressures will persist from continued high petroleum coke prices. That said, we anticipate a fall in oil and caustic soda raw material prices, as well as a weakened Brazilian real/U.S. dollar exchange rate of 2.0x (1.675x in 2011). Our EBITDA forecast does not factor in contributions from equity affiliate Qatalum, which we expect will contribute about NOK1 billion in EBITDA (Hydro's 50% share) assuming it achieves full production output.

We include substantial variations to our baseline, however, to reflect the company's guidance that a 10% change in aluminum prices would result in a positive or negative NOK2.95 billion impact on EBITDA (all other variables being equal). For example, our adjusted EBITDA forecast substantially exceeds the adjusted NOK0.1 billion posted in 2009. This is because we don't expect prices to fall to 2009 levels, and we factor in the contribution of the Vale assets and management's cost-cutting program. Our forecast also incorporates our view that the aluminum industry will likely face tough decisions in the coming year to close capacities, because we believe many aluminum smelters are cash negative in the current pricing environment. For instance, Hydro curtailed 60,000 kiloton (kt) of production at the Kurri Kurri smelter in Australia in January 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In view of our weaker operating scenario, we expect Hydro's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain broadly flat at about 37% in 2012, up only slightly from 36% at end-2011, before gradually increasing again in 2013. For the purpose of our analysis we proportionally consolidate the debt of equity affiliate Qatalum, because we view this project as strategic for Hydro even if the NOK7.4 billion debt (Hydro's share at year-end 2011) will become nonrecourse.

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast FFO of about NOK6.5 billion-NOK7.0 billion in 2012-2013. In our view, this should cover capital spending of about NOK4.5 billion annually and dividends of about NOK1.5 billion per year. At the same time, adjusted debt should slightly decrease thanks to lower working capital and deleveraging at the Qatalum project.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view the company's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, owing to its high cash balances and availability under long-term committed bank lines, reflecting its very prudent liquidity management. As of March 31, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses was comfortably above 2x for the next two years. We believe the ratio would remain above 1x even in the event of substantial drops in EBITDA and cash flows.

The key sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include:

-- Estimated surplus cash of NOK8.3 billion. This excludes NOK0.5 billion of cash, which we estimate to be tied to operations, and NOK1.6 billion of short-term investments;

-- A fully available committed long-term credit line of $1.7 billion (about NOK10.2 billion) maturing in July 2014;

-- FFO of about NOK6.5 billion in our base-case scenario, which we expect will cover capital expenditure (capex) of about NOK4.5 billion, and dividends of about NOK 1.5 billion in our conservative base- case scenario; and

In our view, the key potential uses of liquidity include:

-- Short-term debt of NOK5 billion at end-March 2012. Maturities in 2013, however, fall to NOK1.8 billion; and

-- Working capital fluctuations.

We expect that Qatalum's debt maturities, which are nonrecourse to Hydro, will be largely covered by the project's cash flow.

The company doesn't have financial covenants in its debt facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances Hydro's modest leverage and strong liquidity with our expectation of a challenging operating environment for the aluminum industry in 2012 and 2013, in light of prevailing overcapacity and weakening global economic conditions. Although we assume low aluminum prices of $2000/ton and weaker FFO in 2012-2013, we expect that Hydro will maintain an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt above our 30% threshold for the rating.

We may consider a negative rating action if the aluminum market experiences a more pronounced and prolonged downturn than we anticipate. Notably, aluminum prices staying below our long-term pricing assumption of $2,000/ton would likely lead to EBITDA that is substantially below our forecast and potentially negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). At this stage, however, we believe rating downside is partly offset by Hydro's modest leverage, strong liquidity, and likely working capital inflow during a severe downturn.

Upside potential over the medium term may result from improved operating conditions for the aluminum industry and a stronger cost profile, combined with a sustained prudent leverage. This would notably depend on the further integration of the acquired Vale assets, which we recognize has been successful so far, increased profitability of its Qatalum plant, and ongoing cost-cutting initiatives.

