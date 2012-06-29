(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Sasol Ltd. ------------------------------------ 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2 Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2005 --/-- BBB+/A-2

19-Feb-2003 --/-- BBB/A-2

Rationale

We assess Sasol's business risk profile as satisfactory and the financial risk profile as strong. The ratings on Sasol are influenced by those on the sovereign because Sasol generates about two-thirds of its operating profits from South Africa.

Country risk factors for Sasol include currency volatility, persistent cost inflation, limited access to qualified labor, the degree of AIDS infection in its workforce, and some political uncertainty. We also see the strengthening of the rand against the U.S. dollar as a key risk. Although uncertain, we note that such strengthening could outweigh the ongoing benefits of high oil prices. This is because Sasol's domestic synthetic product sales, as well as its chemical exports, are indexed to dollar-based international prices, while Sasol's cost base is largely in rand.

The ratings on Sasol reflect our view of the group's diversified and highly profitable domestic activities along the energy chain, particularly its South African coal-to-liquids (CTL) synthetic fuel plant and its ORYX gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant. The ratings also reflect Sasol's low adjusted net debt and what we consider to be its prudent financial policies.

These strengths are tempered by the high sensitivity of Sasol's earnings to lower oil prices and/or a strong South African rand. Further constraints on the ratings are country-related risk factors, alongside a potentially meaningful rise in debt as well as project execution risks if and when several multibillion-dollar GTL projects are built in the future. Sasol is focusing future growth projects related to upstream gas reserves, with the potential for GTL development through exploration and/or acquisitions.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Sasol reported strong results in the half year to Dec. 31, 2011, showing the benefits of high oil prices and cost containment. It indicated that performance for the quarter to March remained sound for similar reasons and we anticipate that these factors are likely to persist if the South African rand does not materially strengthen against the U.S. dollar.

Under our prudent crude oil price assumptions, we assume oil prices decliningto $80 per barrel (bbl) from $100 per bbl over calendar 2012-2014 and a rand to U.S. dollar exchange rate of ZAR7.5 to $1. (The average exchange rate in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, was slightly weaker than in recent periods at South African rand 7.63 to $1.).

With average Brent prices in the first half to Dec. 31, 2011, of $111 per bbl, and our $100 per bbl assumption compared with $96 per bbl for Sasol's financial year to June 30, 2011, we estimate revenues for the full year to Jun. 30, 2012 will be up by high single digits before declining in line with our price assumptions thereafter. As the rand has remained weaker than in financial 2011, we anticipate some underlying EBITDA margin expansion to 30% in the current year from 26% in the prior year to June 30, 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our price and rand assumptions, we estimate that funds from operations (FFO) could be about ZAR35 billion for financial 2012 (ending June 30). However, we believe that Sasol's financial metrics should remain robust in the medium term, reflected in our forecast of Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of more than 75% in 2012 and 2013. This is despite large capital expenditures (capex) of about ZAR30 billion annually going forward. The actual amount of capex could be higher depending on the progress of new GTL projects and potential upstream, gas-focused acquisitions.

On Dec. 31, 2011, Sasol's gross financial debt totaled ZAR17.3 billion, and was almost covered by the group's cash balance of ZAR16.7 billion. The interim dividend increase of 84% is in line with earnings growth year-on-year, but significantly outstrips growth in operating cash flow. Free operating cash flow before dividends was lower in the half-year to Dec. 31, 2011, than in the two preceding six month periods of financial 2011, as capital investment started to ramp up.

In our view, Sasol has flexibility at the rating level and the anticipated performance and robust balance sheet mitigate the announced interim dividend increase and material investment plans.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Sasol's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, with sources covering uses by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months.

This assessment is based on actual or estimated sources including:

-- A comfortable reported cash balance of ZAR8.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, excluding restricted cash of ZAR7.8 billion (largely at joint ventures);

-- A ZAR2 billion-equivalent revolving bilateral credit facility that matures in May 2013;

-- Our estimate of FFO of about ZAR35 billion,

To cover anticipated outflows including:

-- Sasol's modest short-term debt of ZAR3.1 billion;

-- Modest working capital needs;

-- Our estimate of moderated capex of about ZAR15 billion;

-- Our estimated dividends of about ZAR9 billion, including ZAR3.5 billion in the six months to June 30, 2012.

We anticipate mildly negative discretionary cash flow in financial 2012 (ending June 30). We note that if Sasol continues to increase both investment and dividends ahead of growth in operating cash flow, it is likely to raise additional debt.

As a major South African company, we anticipate that Sasol should maintain sound access to local commercial paper markets and bank facilities. We note that Sasol also has committed 365-day bank lines, and substantial short-term uncommitted bank credit lines.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the long-term rating on the Republic of South Africa, and the likelihood of us downgrading Sasol if we downgrade South Africa. It is unlikely that our ratings on Sasol will exceed those on the sovereign, mainly because Sasol generates about two-thirds of its profits domestically.

We could consider lowering the rating if Sasol's credit metrics were to weaken, possibly as a result of material increases in debt. Such increases could stem from potential multibillion-dollar GTL projects relative to Sasol's future cash flow strength, visibility on which is reduced by the unpredictable evolution of the rand. We will monitor the actual construction and completion risks associated with these large projects, as well as related funding arrangements. Other risk factors for rating downside include country risks or a material strengthening of the rand.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we revise that on South Africa to stable. Such a revision would also depend on Sasol maintaining a robust balance sheet, with prevailing oil prices supporting operating profits, as we anticipate. Under our prudent crude oil price assumptions ($80 per bbl from 2014 for Brent) and an exchange rate of ZAR7.5 to $1, an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of more than 50% (it was nearly 200% at end-December 2011) is consistent with the current ratings. We estimate that FFO to debt of 50% is consistent with the lower end of Sasol's target range of 20%-40% for balance-sheet debt to equity.

