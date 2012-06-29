(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Electrolux AB --------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Household

appliances, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 285378

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

17-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based Electrolux AB, one of the largest manufacturers of household appliances worldwide, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "modest."

Electrolux's main business strengths include the large size of the company's operations, which gives economies of scale; good geographic diversity overall, with leading market positions in Europe and Latin America; and a broad product range of large and small household appliances. Further support for the ratings comes from Electrolux's portfolio of well-known brands; a production base that's shifting toward low-cost labor countries; and what we see as a balanced operating strategy aimed at increasing exposure to higher-growth emerging markets.

The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of demand for durable consumer goods. We believe that demand will remain weak in 2012 in two of Electrolux's largest markets--Europe and the U.S. Further constraining the ratings are the sensitivity of the company's cost structure to volatile raw material prices, the high level of competition in the consumer goods industry, and the level of promotional activity undertaken. In addition, we note the still-large fixed cost base, which to us leaves some scope for capacity rationalization. We see the company's operating margins remaining lower than most of its Standard & Poor's rated peers including BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH (BSH; A/Stable/A-1), which manufactures a greater share of high-end appliances.

Our assessment of Electrolux's financial risk profile as "modest" is supported by the company's conservative financial policy, notably in terms of debt leverage, funding, and liquidity management. Despite weakening credit metrics, we believe that Electrolux should be able to improve free cash flow generation and limit debt levels through better working capital management, cutting back expansion capital expenditures (capex), and reaping the benefits of integrating recent acquisitions.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate a low-single-digit decline in revenues in 2012. Our projection assumes continued weak demand in Europe and the U.S.; price pressure from competitors; and high promotional activity from large retailers, which will offset to a degree the company's revenue growth in Latin America and Asia.

We see Electrolux's gross margins remaining slightly above 20% in 2012-2013. In our view, margins will continue to suffer from volatile raw material prices, with higher plastic but lower steel costs. We forecast that Electrolux's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to decline to about 5%-6% in 2012 (against 6.7% on Sept. 30, 2011), mainly due to the aforementioned factors and the still-high fixed cost base. However, we believe that margins might recover from 2013, with a higher share of income from emerging markets and from high-end products (the AEG relaunch, for example), along with cost savings from recent restructuring actions.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Electrolux has experienced weak cash flow generation over the past three quarters. However, our central scenario is still that the company will post funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 45%, which we deem commensurate with the current ratings. We believe that stabilizing margins in North America arising from price increases, along with additional cash flow from new acquisitions in South America, should support an improvement in free cash flow generation to slightly more than Swedish krona (SEK) 2 billion in 2012.

We also believe that total debt should stabilize to about SEK10 billion in the coming six months. This assumes the company will repay some debt, there are no other debt-financed acquisitions, and there is no widening of the pension deficit. We do not consider the size of the pension deficit to be a major rating driver over the medium term.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Electrolux is 'A-2'. We assess the company's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity uses by 1.5x over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, and by 1.0x over the next 24 months.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that liquidity sources over the coming year will mostly consist of:

-- SEK9 billion of unrestricted cash;

-- Close to SEK5 billion of adjusted FFO in 2012, under our base-case scenario; and

-- EUR500 million (SEK4.5 billion) and SEK3.4 billion undrawn revolving credit facilities maturing in over five years.

This compares with potential liquidity uses over the same period of:

-- SEK5 billion of debt maturities due within 12 months and SEK2.9 billion of debt maturities within 12-24 months;

-- Our forecast of SEK3.2 billion of capex for 2012 and 2013; and

-- Our forecast of SEK1.5 billion of dividends for 2012 and 2013.

There are currently no covenants or rating triggers on the company's debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Electrolux should continue to pursue a conservative financial policy and should be able to improve its free cash flow generation. Through 2012, however, we believe that the company will generate lower revenues and that its operating margins will remain under pressure. As a consequence, we will look for tangible signs of improvement in both operating cash flow generation and debt levels to determine if Electrolux is able to maintain an adjusted FFO to net debt of more than 45% and net debt to EBITDA of 2x--ratios that we deem commensurate with the current ratings.

We could lower the ratings if adjusted FFO-to-net debt falls to less than 45% and net debt to EBITDA rises above 2x on a sustained basis. This could occur, for example, due to lower-than-anticipated revenues in Europe, higher-than-anticipated raw material costs, or less efficient working capital management than in the past. We would also view negatively any changes in the company's financial policy, such as a higher distribution of funds to shareholders or a sudden increase in the pace of acquisitions.

Rating upside is currently limited, due to our forecast of ongoing below-par operating performance for Electrolux in 2012. In our opinion, improvements in geographic diversification and the fixed cost base will only gradually begin to support the company's revenues and margins from 2013.

