Supporting factors for the ratings include HMS Group's leading position in Russian pump markets. We believe HMS should be able to protect its market shares and take full advantage of the positive prospects for the Russian pump industry, fuelled by the need for replacement and expansion of the country's infrastructure. Another key rating support is HMS' very solid balance sheet following its IPO and subsequent repayment of about 70% of debt in February 2011.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect revenues and EBITDA to keep growing at a sustained, double digit pace in 2012 based on the large order intake recorded over the past three quarters, the inflationary environment in Russia, and the continued favorable industry environment provided by Russia's need to modernize and expand infrastructure, especially in the oil and gas and water utilities sector. However, we expect EBITDA margins to erode, mostly because of the lower share of the profitable ESPO contracts in the contract mix.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect HMS to make selective bolt-on acquisitions over the coming quarters and maintain capital expenditure at the same level as in 2011. We expect working capital changes to be broadly neutral despite top-line growth, as the group should receive sizable advance payments on recently gained contracts. We also now expect HMS to distribute Russian ruble (RUB)1.5 billion in dividends in 2012, a change from our previous expectation.

We expect the group's credit metrics to deteriorate slightly in 2012, but to remain commensurate with the current rating, with an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio still below 2x thanks to a continued strong operating performance.

Liquidity

We consider HMS' liquidity position to be "adequate," as our criteria define the term.

As of March 31, 2012, following the group's RUB3 billion bond issue, liquidity was ample with about RUB5 billion in cash on the balance sheet and about RUB2.7 billion in funds available under credit lines. This is well in excess of HMS' short-term debt of RUB1.4 billion. One of the group's financial guidelines is to maintain at least two-thirds of its debt as long term. HMS reported 86% of drawn debt as long term on March 31, 2012.

A portion of the group's current liquidity stems from clients' advances on certain projects. We expect that HMS will maintain working capital prefinancing from customer advances as part of its ongoing operations.

The following factors support our view of HMS' adequate liquidity profile:

-- We expect the group's sources of liquidity over the next 12-24 months to significantly exceed its uses.

-- We believe that net sources would still be slightly positive even if 2011 EBITDA fell 50% short of our forecasts.

-- All of HMS' bilateral bank lines are subject to financial covenants, which are tested on a quarterly basis at consolidated group level. On March 31, 2012, HMS was in compliance and we expect it to maintain large headroom under its financial covenants.

-- We consider that HMS would likely be able to absorb shocks, such as an operational issue on one large contract leading to substantial cost overruns or payment delays.

-- HMS has good access to diverse sources of funding as it appears to have solid relationships with its banking pool, was able to tap the bond market for the first time in 2012, and has the possibility to raise additional funds on the equity market if needed since its IPO.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that HMS will continue to benefit from the currently healthy market fundamentals for pumps and flow control solutions in Russia. The outlook also takes into account our opinion that the group will be able to maintain its EBITDA margins in the mid-teens thanks to its continued focus on high-margin, integrated solution projects. We also assume that HMS will manage its order backlog successfully.

At the current rating level, we think HMS has sufficient headroom for growth via small debt-financed acquisitions. Nevertheless, ratings stability is dependent on management adopting a prudent financial policy and maintaining its ratio of debt to EBITDA at less than 2x at all times. We will continue to monitor HMS' penetration into the pump replacement, maintenance, and services markets, and the contribution of these markets to future earnings.

We might consider a negative rating action if there were serious operational problems in the execution of a contract, leading to lower margins than we assume at present or large payment delays. Larger debt-financed acquisitions than we currently anticipate, resulting in a more leveraged balance sheet, could also trigger a downgrade.

Although unlikely at this stage, we might raise the ratings if HMS developed a stronger-than-anticipated performance over time and a longer track record of stable and profitable operations and maintained strict compliance with its financial policy.

