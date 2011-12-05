(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on NEC Corporation's Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's Long-Term IDRs at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F3', and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'.

The Outlook revision reflects NEC's weak operating results amid continued sluggish economic conditions in Japan and Fitch's view that the company's operating environment is unlikely to recover significantly in the short term. In H1 FY12 (year end March) NEC's revenue fell to JPY1,443bn (H1 FY11: JPY1,469bn) albeit with an improved 0.5% EBIT margin (H1 FY11: 0.1%) In addition, NEC's financial leverage, defined as funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage, increased to 5.1x at end-FY11 from 4.2x at end-FY10 due to negative free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Although its core business of carrier network has improved due to rising data traffic and a resultant need for network upgrades by telecom operators, IT services, another main business segment, failed to recover due to Japan's subdued economy and intense competition. As a result, Fitch forecasts that NEC's FY12 results will fall short of the company's own guidance of 2.8% EBIT margin despite the strong momentum in the carrier network business. In addition, Fitch forecasts that NEC's cash flow generation will remain weak, leading to financial leverage above 4.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Fitch may consider further a negative rating action if the company's EBIT margin remains below 1.5% and leverage remains above 4x with negative FCF generation on a sustained basis. Conversely, Fitch may consider a positive rating action, revising the Outlook to Stable, if leverage trends down towards 3.5x-4.0x with positive FCF on a sustained basis.