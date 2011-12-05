BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's (JKIL) additional INR1,150m fund-based working capital facilities, and a 'Fitch A1(ind)' rating to its INR2,000m non-fund based working capital facilities.
JKIL's ratings are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR225m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR2,500m fund-based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR1,350m): 'Fitch A-(ind)'; and
- INR5,000m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR3,000m): 'Fitch A1(ind)'.
For more information on JKIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "J Kumar Infra Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'FitchA1(ind)'", dated 23 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.