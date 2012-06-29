June 29 -

Overview

-- On June 28, 2012, Veolia Environnement S.A. announced the sale of its three regulated U.K. water businesses, the largest of which is Veolia Water Central Ltd.

-- We assess the group of three regulated companies as having an "excellent" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile, the latter based on pre-acquisition leverage with some headroom within the current rating level.

-- We are placing our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Veolia Water Central on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view of the risk that the new owners could burden the company with high acquisition debt to fund the transaction at a high asset multiple.

Rating Action

On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Veolia Water Central (VWC) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement by Veolia Environnement S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) on June 28, 2012, that it is divesting its three regulated U.K. water businesses, the largest of which is VWC. The CreditWatch reflects our view of the risks surrounding how the new owners--a consortium of Infracapital Partners, M&G Infrastructure Fund, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners--will structure the group's financial profile. We understand that the transaction value amounts to GBP1.236 billion, which represents a premium of about 30% on the combined businesses' regulated capital value (RCV) of GBP948 million as of March 31, 2012.