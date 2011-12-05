(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- UserFitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk's (CIMB Niaga) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with Positive Outlook. The National Long-Term rating has also been affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings of CIMB Niaga primarily reflect moderate expected institutional support from its parent, CIMB Group (whose flagship CIMB Bank is rated 'BBB+'/Stable). The Positive Outlook on the IDR is in line with Indonesia's sovereign Outlook. An upgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a similar rating change for the bank.

The bank's reasonably strong standalone financial position - satisfactory asset quality and sound profitability - is reflected in its 'bb' Viability Rating. However, the need to increase capital to accommodate higher impairment risk as a result of rapid loan growth could exert downward pressure on the Viability Rating.

CIMB Niaga has managed its loan growth and asset quality well, as non-performing loans (NPLs) declined to 2.6% of gross loans at end-Q311 (end-2010: 2.7%), below the industry average of 2.8%.

Profitability remains sound but is under pressure from falling net interest margin (NIM) due to intense competition. For Q311 NIM fell to 5.8% (2010: 6.8%), while return on assets (ROA) unchanged at 2.1% (2010: 2.1%) and return on equity (ROE) declined to 19.8% (2010: 20.5%), respectively. In Fitch's opinion, strong competition will continue to pressure the bank's profitability.

CIMB Niaga's Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remained adequate at 10.6% and 13.6% respectively at end-Q311. Although the current level of Tier 1 CAR is low, Fitch believes that capital support from parent is likely to continue to support its loan growth.

Established in 1955 and listed in 1989, CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia by assets. As of 30 September 2011, CIMB Group, the second-largest banking group in Malaysia, owned 97.9% of CIMB Niaga.

The following ratings of CIMB Niaga have been affirmed:

- Long Term Foreign Currency IDR: BB+; Outlook Positive

- National Long Term rating: 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating: 'bb'

- Individual Rating: 'C/D'

- Support Rating: '3'

- Subordinated debt rating: 'AA(idn)'