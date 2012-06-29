June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Cannery Casino Resorts LLC -------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Nevada
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--
07-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based
Cannery Casino Resorts reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business
risk profile as "weak," according to our rating criteria.