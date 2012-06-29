June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Universal Health Services Inc. ---------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

Primary SIC: General medical &

surgical

hospitals

Mult. CUSIP6: 91359H

Mult. CUSIP6: 913903

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2010 BB/-- BB/--

30-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services Inc. is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its rapid growth in the relatively profitable behavioral services businesses which eases the risks associated with its less profitable acute care business segment. We consider the financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting leverage in the low-3x area, and its relatively modest growth strategy.

The rating reflects our expectation that the hospital company's revenues in 2012 will grow by about 4% on a comparable basis, including the new accounting methodology for bad debt. This is consistent with its early 2012 growth. We do not expect any acquisition-related growth in 2012, but do expect the pending acquisition of Ascend Health Corp. to be completed by the end of the year, adding about $200 million of revenue in 2013. We believe Universal will keep seeking small, accretive acquisitions of behavioral services that should help it sustain its overall growth rate near 5%. Universal's organic growth rate, which outpaces the 2% rise in 2012 GDP expected by our economists in their base case, is aided by Universal's solid growth in behavioral services patient volume and its still-favorable mid-single digit rate increases from private insurance companies at its acute care hospitals. We expect margins to remain relatively flat at about 18%, adjusting for the change in accounting for bad debt.

We expect leverage to remain relatively close to 3.0x for the next year, consistent with the range for a significant financial profile. Although we expect Universal to generate about $350 million of free cash flow, we expect the funding needs for the acquisition of Ascend (net of proceeds received for asset sales), and possibly a modest investment to repurchase shares, to limit the amount of debt repayment in 2012. For 2013, we expect revenue to increase by about 6.5%, aided by the $200 million of incremental revenue from the 2012 year-end completion of the Ascend acquisition. We expect a slight increase in margin in 2013 from Ascend and the increasing proportion of revenues generated by the behavioral health care segment. There are no real acquisition targets the size of Psychiatric Solutions, and we do not believe Universal will pursue a large acquisition in the acute care segment, so we do not believe acquisition activity will be substantial.

Universal's hospital portfolio is unique, focusing primarily on two businesses: acute care hospital services and behavioral health care services. Revenue is relatively split, with acute care hospital services generating about 52% of total revenue, and behavioral health services about 48%. Within one or two years, we expect behavioral health services to generate the majority of revenues, because of Universal's focused growth efforts in the more profitable behavioral segment and because the growth rate of the behavioral health segment exceeds 5%, compared with the acute care segment's recent 1% growth rate. We believe the majority of operating income is now generated by behavioral health services, because of its 23% margin, compared with the 12% operating margin of the acute care hospital segment. Our view of Universal's business risk profile benefits from our perspective that, while Universal is subject to the uncertainties of reimbursement in both segments and still-high levels of uncompensated care in the acute care hospitals, these risks are diversified across two distinct businesses. We also assess the reimbursement risks associated with the behavioral health care segment.

Liquidity

Universal Health's liquidity is "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Universal's liquidity are:

-- We expect coverage of uses to average about 2.4x in the next 12 to 18 months.

-- Sources of liquidity include about $835 million of funds from operations before capital expenses and acquisition spending, cash and available-for-sale securities of $42 million, and about $500 million of availability on its revolving credit facility after outstanding letters of credit.

-- We expect uses of liquidity to include some investment in working capital and acquisition spending that we believe could average about $200 million beginning in 2013.

-- We expect Universal will have at least a 30% cushion for a total debt leverage covenant on its credit facility.

-- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks.

-- Universal does not have any significant debt maturities until 2016.

Recovery analysis

(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Universal Health Services Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Universal Health Services Inc. reflects our view that it will continue to benefit from low single-digit organic growth and that it will continue to focus on the behavioral health segment as its key growth platform. We also do not expect Universal to deviate from its core competencies in its two segments and that it will not make any large, credit transforming acquisitions for the foreseeable future. We expect leverage to remain level at about 3.1x in 2012, and possibly decline to slightly below 3x by the end of 2013. If Universal reduces this level to the high-2x area and increase funds from operations to lease adjusted debt to the high 20% area from the current level of about 22%, we could consider raising the rating. To achieve this, the company would have to overcome reimbursement pressure, increasing its EBITDA margin by about 100 basis points with a revenue growth rate of at least 6%. If reimbursement weakens, or other industry factors such as local competition contribute to a 450 basis point decline in its EBITDA margin to about 13%, or a more aggressive financial policy contributes to an increase in leverage to at least 4.0x, we would consider a lower rating.

