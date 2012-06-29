June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Universal Health Services Inc. ---------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: General medical &
surgical
hospitals
Mult. CUSIP6: 91359H
Mult. CUSIP6: 913903
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2010 BB/-- BB/--
30-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services Inc. is based on Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its
rapid growth in the relatively profitable behavioral services businesses which eases the risks
associated with its less profitable acute care business segment. We consider the financial risk
profile as "significant," reflecting leverage in the low-3x area, and its relatively modest
growth strategy.
The rating reflects our expectation that the hospital company's revenues in 2012 will grow
by about 4% on a comparable basis, including the new accounting methodology for bad debt. This
is consistent with its early 2012 growth. We do not expect any acquisition-related growth in
2012, but do expect the pending acquisition of Ascend Health Corp. to be completed by the end of
the year, adding about $200 million of revenue in 2013. We believe Universal will keep seeking
small, accretive acquisitions of behavioral services that should help it sustain its overall
growth rate near 5%. Universal's organic growth rate, which outpaces the 2% rise in 2012 GDP
expected by our economists in their base case, is aided by Universal's solid growth in
behavioral services patient volume and its still-favorable mid-single digit rate increases from
private insurance companies at its acute care hospitals. We expect margins to remain relatively
flat at about 18%, adjusting for the change in accounting for bad debt.
We expect leverage to remain relatively close to 3.0x for the next year, consistent with the
range for a significant financial profile. Although we expect Universal to generate about $350
million of free cash flow, we expect the funding needs for the acquisition of Ascend (net of
proceeds received for asset sales), and possibly a modest investment to repurchase shares, to
limit the amount of debt repayment in 2012. For 2013, we expect revenue to increase by about
6.5%, aided by the $200 million of incremental revenue from the 2012 year-end completion of the
Ascend acquisition. We expect a slight increase in margin in 2013 from Ascend and the increasing
proportion of revenues generated by the behavioral health care segment. There are no real
acquisition targets the size of Psychiatric Solutions, and we do not believe Universal will
pursue a large acquisition in the acute care segment, so we do not believe acquisition activity
will be substantial.
Universal's hospital portfolio is unique, focusing primarily on two businesses: acute care
hospital services and behavioral health care services. Revenue is relatively split, with acute
care hospital services generating about 52% of total revenue, and behavioral health services
about 48%. Within one or two years, we expect behavioral health services to generate the
majority of revenues, because of Universal's focused growth efforts in the more profitable
behavioral segment and because the growth rate of the behavioral health segment exceeds 5%,
compared with the acute care segment's recent 1% growth rate. We believe the majority of
operating income is now generated by behavioral health services, because of its 23% margin,
compared with the 12% operating margin of the acute care hospital segment. Our view of
Universal's business risk profile benefits from our perspective that, while Universal is subject
to the uncertainties of reimbursement in both segments and still-high levels of uncompensated
care in the acute care hospitals, these risks are diversified across two distinct businesses. We
also assess the reimbursement risks associated with the behavioral health care segment.
Liquidity
Universal Health's liquidity is "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses over the
next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Universal's liquidity are:
-- We expect coverage of uses to average about 2.4x in the next 12 to 18 months.
-- Sources of liquidity include about $835 million of funds from operations before capital
expenses and acquisition spending, cash and available-for-sale securities of $42 million, and
about $500 million of availability on its revolving credit facility after outstanding letters of
credit.
-- We expect uses of liquidity to include some investment in working capital and acquisition
spending that we believe could average about $200 million beginning in 2013.
-- We expect Universal will have at least a 30% cushion for a total debt leverage covenant
on its credit facility.
-- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks.
-- Universal does not have any significant debt maturities until 2016.
Recovery analysis
(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Universal
Health Services Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Universal Health Services Inc. reflects our view that it will
continue to benefit from low single-digit organic growth and that it will continue to focus on
the behavioral health segment as its key growth platform. We also do not expect Universal to
deviate from its core competencies in its two segments and that it will not make any large,
credit transforming acquisitions for the foreseeable future. We expect leverage to remain level
at about 3.1x in 2012, and possibly decline to slightly below 3x by the end of 2013. If
Universal reduces this level to the high-2x area and increase funds from operations to lease
adjusted debt to the high 20% area from the current level of about 22%, we could consider
raising the rating. To achieve this, the company would have to overcome reimbursement pressure,
increasing its EBITDA margin by about 100 basis points with a revenue growth rate of at least
6%. If reimbursement weakens, or other industry factors such as local competition contribute to
a 450 basis point decline in its EBITDA margin to about 13%, or a more aggressive financial
policy contributes to an increase in leverage to at least 4.0x, we would consider a lower
rating.
