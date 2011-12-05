(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- DBS Taiwan is a newly established, 100%-owned bank subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. group. We believe there is a high degree of implicit financial support from the bank's parent in times of need, due to the bank's highly strategic group status.

-- We are assigning our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on DBS Taiwan based on Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria (published on Nov. 9, 2011). We are also assigning our 'cnAAA' long-term and 'cnA-1+' short-term Greater China credit scale ratings.

-- The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of DBS Taiwan is 'bbb-'. This reflects the bank's 'bbb' anchor, and our view of its moderate business position, strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating is stable to reflect our view that the bank will maintain strong capitalization and average funding and adequate liquidity over the next one to two years.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on DBS Taiwan on the bank's 'bbb' anchor, "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The ratings also reflect the implicit support from DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+, axAAA/axA-1+) due to the bank's "highly strategic" status to the DBS group. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of DBS Taiwan is 'bbb-'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor for a bank operating in Taiwan is 'bbb'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk; we view Taiwan as a middle-income, moderately stable economy with a dynamic private sector, manageable growth in asset prices in recent years, and very strong household net financial positions. These factors somewhat offset the intermediate level of private sector indebtedness, in our view. With regard to industry risk, we characterize Taiwan's banking sector as highly competitive and fragmented. This results in very low earning capacity to cushion against potential credit costs during economic downturns. Nonetheless, very strong and stable system-wide funding partly offset these weaknesses.

DBS Taiwan is a newly established, 100%-owned bank subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS group. Currently the group's Taiwan-based business operations are conducted mostly through the group's 40 local branches across the island. All but one of the branches previously belonged to the now defunct Bowa Commercial Bank Ltd, and DBS Taiwan acquired the branches via an open auction by the Taiwan government. As of the end of June 2011, the local branch network has total assets of Taiwan dollar (NT$) 219.4 billion, representing about 0.7% of domestic banking system assets. Taiwan and Singapore regulators have approved the DBS group's plan to transfer most of the assets and business operations of the Taiwan branches into DBS Taiwan on Jan. 1, 2012.

"We expect DBS Taiwan to maintain its "moderate" business position over the next one to two years, due to the constraint of its moderate scale and relatively short operating record in Taiwan's competitive banking system," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eunice Fan. "This is despite our expectation that the bank will leverage group resources and support to make above-average growth over the next one to two years. The Taiwan branches have a higher presence in corporate banking than in retail banking. We believe it will take time for the bank to establish a satisfactory and stable retail customer base."

Our assessment of DBS Taiwan's "strong" capital and earnings reflects our expectation that the bank will be able to maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification above 10% in 2012 and 2013. DBS has injected NT$10 billion into the Taiwan subsidiary and we expect it to have initial capital of up to NT$22 billion after the business transfer on Jan.1, 2012. DBS Taiwan could still maintain strong capitalization during a period of high asset growth due to the group's prudent financial management. This includes conservative capital ratios and a high earning retention policy on DBS Taiwan.

We consider DBS Taiwan's risk position to be "moderate" in view of the bank's relatively higher risk concentration on single name exposures, relatively short operating record, and above-average asset growth strategy by domestic standards. Although the bank follows the group's satisfactory underwriting and risk control standards, it will take time to see if DBS Taiwan's fast initial growth stance will dilute its overall asset quality and profit margins in such a highly competitive market. DBS Taiwan's higher-than-average risk concentration on several large groups is mainly due to the fact that in the current branch status loan extensions are benchmarked with the parent DBS Bank's total net worth, which is significantly higher than that of DBS Taiwan. The bank plans to gradually reduce its large group exposure in the medium term.

In our view, DBS Taiwan's funding is "average" and liquidity "adequate", supported by the DBS Bank group's resources and name association. As of the end of June 2011, customer deposits accounted for about 58% of the bank's total adjusted assets, up from 54% in 2009. We believe that after the business transfer on Jan. 1, 2012, DBS Taiwan will continue to make progress to establish its retail deposit base and franchise and develop more diversified funding sources.

"The long-term counterparty credit rating is five notches higher than the SACP, reflecting the bank's "highly strategic" status to its parent, DBS Bank," said Ms. Fan. "DBS Taiwan is highly important in supporting the group's Asian-centric business strategy, and is part of the group's Greater China platform and franchise. We believe that the group will continue to provide necessary financial support to DBS Taiwan in times of need."

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBS Taiwan will maintain its current credit profile over the next one to two years including "strong" capitalization, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, supported by the group's prudent financial policies and satisfactory risk management. We also expect DBS Taiwan to remain a "highly strategic" member of the DBS group.

We may raise the rating on DBS Taiwan if the bank enhances its overall franchise, market position, and earnings capacity, and accordingly demonstrates its increased strategic importance and contribution to the group. Conversely, we may lower the rating on DBS Taiwan if the bank's capitalization deteriorates (indicated by a RAC ratio before diversification below 10%) due to more aggressive expansion or if the capacity and willingness of the DBS group to support DBS Taiwan significantly weakens.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)

Support +5

GRE Support 0

Group Support +5

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

