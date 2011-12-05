Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has revised the UK and North American-based bus and rail group FirstGroup plc's (FirstGroup) Outlook on its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed FirstGroup's Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'.

The Outlook revision reflects the expectation that FirstGroup's progress with leverage reduction will be slower than previously anticipated due to difficult trading conditions for its North American school bus and UK bus divisions that represented 58% of the group's EBIT in FY11. Possible regulatory changes in the UK bus sector and UK rail re-franchising, as well as a less certain economic outlook in the company's key markets also led to the revision.

Fitch has previously anticipated steady margins for the UK bus division (the largest by FY11 EBIT). However weaker passenger volumes, especially in northern UK regions to which FirstGroup is relatively more exposed than some of its peers, is likely to contribute to a slight margin decline in FY12. Although well flagged and therefore individually manageable, government's spending cuts, higher fuel prices and possible regulatory changes following the Competition Commission review may contribute to a delay in margin improvement from FY12.

First Student (the second largest division by FY11 EBIT), has faced significant difficulties over the past year due to pricing pressures and network adjustment from school boards and increased bidding competition. The company's comprehensive recovery plan focused on efficiency gains and already improved contract retention rates are expected to add to a flat year on year EBIT margin for H212, following a record-low margin in H112. However, in the near term, Fitch does not expect margins and earnings to improve to pre-crisis levels.

UK Rail (22% of FY11 EBIT) has delivered strong performance of late. The agency does not anticipate further margin improvement as the current franchises near their expiry and upside is limited by revenue support. Fitch expects FirstGroup to be a strong contender in the upcoming bidding for new rail franchises, but the uncertainty around the division's post FY13 earnings profile is now contributing to the revised Outlook.

Also First Transit (12% of FY11 EBIT) and Greyhound (8% of FY11 EBIT) have delivered improving margins. The agency anticipates that this trend could gradually continue for First Transit due to its fixed routes and paratransit services' good prospects. Greyhound is benefiting from its operations in Canada returning to profitability and the Greyhound Express offering gaining traction.

Overall, FirstGroup's two largest divisions' weaker earnings contributions, combined with increasing capex (compared to FY10 and FY11) and unchanged 7% dividend growth leads to a downward revision of expected positive free cash flow and debt reduction potential over the next few years.

Weaker trading, any major debt-financed acquisition activity or sizeable shareholder friendly remuneration program that would further constrain credit ratios improvement are likely to lead to a downgrade. Conversely, an improvement in cash flow generation and leverage, measured as lease-adjusted net debt (excluding restricted cash) to EBITDAR, to towards 2.5x or below would likely result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable.

FirstGroup's ratings continue to be supported by the group's balanced operating profile between contract-backed and passenger revenues and the geographic diversity of its operations with a strong presence in the UK bus and rail sector as well as a dominant position within the North American school bus market and intercity bus service. The agency views FirstGroup's business and geographical diversification as a positive differentiator compared to its Fitch-rated peers.

As of 30 September 2011, FirstGroup had GBP601m of unused committed bank facilities and GBP81m of unrestricted cash, placing it in a comfortable liquidity position. The company has no major refinancing needs until its GBP300m 6.875% bond comes due in 2013.