Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Transstroy Tirupati Tiruthani Chennai Tollways Private Limited's (TTTCT) INR4.05bn senior project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

TTTCT is a special purpose company incorporated to undertake the improvement of a 124.7km, two-lane stretch of the National Highway 205 (NH-205) under a 30-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable). The stretch connects Chennai in Tamil Nadu with Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh via Tiruvallur and Tiruthani. TTTTCT is owned by Transstroy India Limited (TIL; 74%) and OJSC Corporation Transstroy (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR5,784.9m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,050m, sponsor equity of INR1,221mm and an NHAI grant of INR513.9m.

The rating is constrained by the construction risk, given that the project is still at a preliminary stage of construction and around 28% of the requisite right-of-way remains to be acquired by the NHAI. However, Fitch notes the presence of a 10-month cushion between the expected completion date as per the engineering, procurement and construction contract and the scheduled contractual completion date of 4 October 2013. The rating is also constrained by TIL's limited track record in the successful execution of toll road projects under the build-operate-transfer model.

The rating also reflects the risk of additional gearing, arising out of the contractually specified deferred lane expansion requirement. Out of the existing 124.7km road, 61.02km is to be widened from two to four lanes by October 2013, while the remaining 63.68km in two stages by March 2025 (19.73km) and March 2031 (43.95km). This expansion is not factored into the current debt or cash flows. However, Fitch's project life coverage ratio calculations indicate enough cushion in the long, 15-year tail to allow the project company to raise debt to complete the deferred lane expansion requirement.

The rating also reflects the revenue risk. Traffic and revenue projections are based on a traffic study conducted by Louis Berger Consulting. Fitch notes the possibility of traffic leakage at the Tamil Nadu toll plaza through an alternate free route from Chennai to Tiruvallur, not accounted for in traffic projections. However, once the project road is completed, the time savings compared with the competing road could limit leakage. Therefore, while Fitch notes the project's significant revenue potential, the accuracy of the traffic advisor's estimate that will be demonstrated in the first operational year's traffic and revenue performance, is a risk. Further, cash flows are vulnerable to traffic stress scenarios.

The main driver of passenger traffic is the Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala, around 10km from Tirupati, one of India's most-visited Hindu pilgrimage centers, with about 30 million pilgrims every year. The traffic advisor's analysis of commercial traffic on the road suggests that the key drivers for commercial traffic on both directions of the road are cement and iron ore industries.

The rating is also constrained by the financial risk as the project will be exposed to a variable interest rate after the commercial operations date is achieved. The absence of a debt service reserve account as part of the project cost is also a risk compared with peers, though management intends to create it on completion of construction. Moderated interest rate assumptions cause significant stress to debt service coverage ratio, even with high inflation assumptions.

The rating may be upgraded once the project becomes operational and demonstrates first-year traffic and revenue in line with the expectations. Significant construction delays or traffic underperformance may result in a rating downgrade.