(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Transstroy Tirupati Tiruthani Chennai
Tollways Private Limited's (TTTCT) INR4.05bn senior project bank loans a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
TTTCT is a special purpose company incorporated to undertake the improvement of
a 124.7km, two-lane stretch of the National Highway 205 (NH-205) under a 30-year
concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch
AAA(ind)'/ Stable). The stretch connects Chennai in Tamil Nadu with Tirupati in
Andhra Pradesh via Tiruvallur and Tiruthani. TTTTCT is owned by Transstroy India
Limited (TIL; 74%) and OJSC Corporation Transstroy (26%). The project cost is
estimated at INR5,784.9m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,050m,
sponsor equity of INR1,221mm and an NHAI grant of INR513.9m.
The rating is constrained by the construction risk, given that the project is
still at a preliminary stage of construction and around 28% of the requisite
right-of-way remains to be acquired by the NHAI. However, Fitch notes the
presence of a 10-month cushion between the expected completion date as per the
engineering, procurement and construction contract and the scheduled contractual
completion date of 4 October 2013. The rating is also constrained by TIL's
limited track record in the successful execution of toll road projects under the
build-operate-transfer model.
The rating also reflects the risk of additional gearing, arising out of the
contractually specified deferred lane expansion requirement. Out of the existing
124.7km road, 61.02km is to be widened from two to four lanes by October 2013,
while the remaining 63.68km in two stages by March 2025 (19.73km) and March 2031
(43.95km). This expansion is not factored into the current debt or cash flows.
However, Fitch's project life coverage ratio calculations indicate enough
cushion in the long, 15-year tail to allow the project company to raise debt to
complete the deferred lane expansion requirement.
The rating also reflects the revenue risk. Traffic and revenue projections are
based on a traffic study conducted by Louis Berger Consulting. Fitch notes the
possibility of traffic leakage at the Tamil Nadu toll plaza through an alternate
free route from Chennai to Tiruvallur, not accounted for in traffic projections.
However, once the project road is completed, the time savings compared with the
competing road could limit leakage. Therefore, while Fitch notes the project's
significant revenue potential, the accuracy of the traffic advisor's estimate
that will be demonstrated in the first operational year's traffic and revenue
performance, is a risk. Further, cash flows are vulnerable to traffic stress
scenarios.
The main driver of passenger traffic is the Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala,
around 10km from Tirupati, one of India's most-visited Hindu pilgrimage centers,
with about 30 million pilgrims every year. The traffic advisor's analysis of
commercial traffic on the road suggests that the key drivers for commercial
traffic on both directions of the road are cement and iron ore industries.
The rating is also constrained by the financial risk as the project will be
exposed to a variable interest rate after the commercial operations date is
achieved. The absence of a debt service reserve account as part of the project
cost is also a risk compared with peers, though management intends to create it
on completion of construction. Moderated interest rate assumptions cause
significant stress to debt service coverage ratio, even with high inflation
assumptions.
The rating may be upgraded once the project becomes operational and demonstrates
first-year traffic and revenue in line with the expectations. Significant
construction delays or traffic underperformance may result in a rating
downgrade.