Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned South Oil LLP's KZT1bn 9% domestic notes due 8 September 2014 a final local currency senior unsecured rating of 'B' and final National senior unsecured rating of 'BB(kaz)'.

The proceeds from the notes issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

South Oil LLP is Kazakhstan-based small privately-owned oil producer involved in oil exploration and production in the Kyzylorda region, South Kazakhstan.