(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Polycab Wires Private Limited's (PWPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating action reflects the significant increase in PWPL's working capital requirements over the last two years driven by its higher inventory levels; the average net working capital cycle increased to 166 days in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 127days in FY09.This, coupled with debt for capex, resulted in PWPL's total debt increasing to INR12.6bn in FY11 from INR4.6bn in FY09.

The ratings also reflect the intense competition in the cable and wire industry due to a slowdown in demand mainly from infrastructure and construction industries (the largest customers), and volatility in raw material prices. As a result, the ability of cable and wire manufacturers to fully pass on raw material price increases to their customers has been impacted. Consequently, PWPL's EBITDA margin fell to 6.26% in FY11 from 10.09% in FY10.

The higher debt coupled with lower profitability resulted in net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) increasing to 5.5x in FY11 (FY10: 3.6x). However, Fitch notes that the company has initiated steps to reduce its inventory levels and thereby improve its working capital cycle, which, as per the company, will improve its working capital requirements from FY12 onwards.

The ratings, however, benefit from PWPL's strong liquidity position, driven by its demonstrated ability to raise additional funds for its working capital requirements. This is reflected in the company's working capital facilities' utilisation levels remaining comfortable at around 60% in FY11, despite the increase in working capital debt. Further, the low proportion of term debt (about 12% as of FY11) and resultant low debt repayments also aid PWPL's liquidity.

The ratings continue to factor in PWPL's position as India's largest manufacturer of high-tension and low-tension energy cables and one of the largest in the country's building wire segment, as well as in its well-established national distribution network and strong brand name.

Fitch expects the PWPL's net leverage to remain below 4.5x, driven by expected improvements in its working capital and profitability. However, any further deterioration in working capital requirements, further substantial capex or investment and pressure on profitability resulting in net leverage remaining above 4.5x may result in negative rating action.

Conversely, a sustained material improvement in working capital requirements resulting in improved liquidity coupled with a demonstration of margin stability and net leverage of 3.0x or below on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

In FY11, PWPL reported revenues of INR31.8bn (FY10: INR25.1bn) with an EBIDTA of INR2.0bn (2.5bn). Its profit after tax fell by 38.4% to INR0.7bn in FY11.

Rating actions on PWPL:

- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR4.35bn fund-based limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR8.63bn non fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'