(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Polycab
Wires Private Limited's (PWPL) National Long-Term rating to
'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
The rating action reflects the significant increase in
PWPL's working capital requirements over the last two years
driven by its higher inventory levels; the average net working
capital cycle increased to 166 days in FY11 (year-end: March
2011) from 127days in FY09.This, coupled with debt for capex,
resulted in PWPL's total debt increasing to INR12.6bn in FY11
from INR4.6bn in FY09.
The ratings also reflect the intense competition in the
cable and wire industry due to a slowdown in demand mainly from
infrastructure and construction industries (the largest
customers), and volatility in raw material prices. As a result,
the ability of cable and wire manufacturers to fully pass on raw
material price increases to their customers has been impacted.
Consequently, PWPL's EBITDA margin fell to 6.26% in FY11 from
10.09% in FY10.
The higher debt coupled with lower profitability resulted in
net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) increasing
to 5.5x in FY11 (FY10: 3.6x). However, Fitch notes that the
company has initiated steps to reduce its inventory levels and
thereby improve its working capital cycle, which, as per the
company, will improve its working capital requirements from FY12
onwards.
The ratings, however, benefit from PWPL's strong liquidity
position, driven by its demonstrated ability to raise additional
funds for its working capital requirements. This is reflected in
the company's working capital facilities' utilisation levels
remaining comfortable at around 60% in FY11, despite the
increase in working capital debt. Further, the low proportion of
term debt (about 12% as of FY11) and resultant low debt
repayments also aid PWPL's liquidity.
The ratings continue to factor in PWPL's position as India's
largest manufacturer of high-tension and low-tension energy
cables and one of the largest in the country's building wire
segment, as well as in its well-established national
distribution network and strong brand name.
Fitch expects the PWPL's net leverage to remain below 4.5x,
driven by expected improvements in its working capital and
profitability. However, any further deterioration in working
capital requirements, further substantial capex or investment
and pressure on profitability resulting in net leverage
remaining above 4.5x may result in negative rating action.
Conversely, a sustained material improvement in working
capital requirements resulting in improved liquidity coupled
with a demonstration of margin stability and net leverage of
3.0x or below on a sustained basis may result in positive rating
action.
In FY11, PWPL reported revenues of INR31.8bn (FY10:
INR25.1bn) with an EBIDTA of INR2.0bn (2.5bn). Its profit after
tax fell by 38.4% to INR0.7bn in FY11.
Rating actions on PWPL:
- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)'
from 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR4.35bn fund-based limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)'
from 'Fitch A+(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR8.63bn non fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch
A1(ind)'