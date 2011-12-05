(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Jaisingh Wires Private Limited's (JWPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating action follows a similar action on JWPL's parent, Polycab Wires Private Limited (PWPL, 'Fitch A(ind)'/ Stable) (see rating action commentary dated 5 December 2011), given the legal, operational and strategic linkages between JWPL and PWPL.

Any change in the linkages between PWPL and JWPL and/or significant change in PWPL's credit profile may impact the subsidiary's ratings.

For FY11, JWPL reported revenues of INR2331.1m (FY10: INR 2204.6m), with an EBITDA margin of 5.6% (7.3%).

JWPL's ratings:

INR47m fund-based working capital limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

INR85m non fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'