(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Polycab Cables Private Limited's (PCPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects stronger legal, operational and strategic linkages between PCPL and its parent - Polycab Wires Private Limited (PWPL, 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) - post a proposed merger between the two entities. This offsets the weakening on PCPL of PWPL's credit profile (please refer to Fitch's rating action commentary, dated 5 December 2011), following increased support available from the parent, if required. The terms of the amalgamation has been approved by the shareholders of both companies, and await approvals from regulatory authorities.

Any change in the linkages between PWPL and PCPL, and/or any change in PWPL's credit profile may affect the former's ratings.

In FY11 PCPL reported revenues of INR240.1m (FY10: INR583.3m), with a negative EBITDA of INR9.0m (FY10: positive INR5.1m).

PCPL's ratings:

- INR80m fund-based working capital limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'; and

- INR160m non fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'.