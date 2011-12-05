(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Polycab Cables
Private Limited's (PCPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects stronger legal, operational and
strategic linkages between PCPL and its parent - Polycab Wires
Private Limited (PWPL, 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) - post a proposed
merger between the two entities. This offsets the weakening on
PCPL of PWPL's credit profile (please refer to Fitch's rating
action commentary, dated 5 December 2011), following increased
support available from the parent, if required. The terms of the
amalgamation has been approved by the shareholders of both
companies, and await approvals from regulatory authorities.
Any change in the linkages between PWPL and PCPL, and/or any
change in PWPL's credit profile may affect the former's ratings.
In FY11 PCPL reported revenues of INR240.1m (FY10:
INR583.3m), with a negative EBITDA of INR9.0m (FY10: positive
INR5.1m).
PCPL's ratings:
- INR80m fund-based working capital limit: affirmed at
'Fitch A2+(ind)'; and
- INR160m non fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch
A2+(ind)'.