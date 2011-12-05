(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Polycab Wires Industries Private Limited's (PWIPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of rating actions on PWIPL's debt instruments are provided at the end of this commentary.

This follows a similar rating action on PWIPL's parent, Polycab Wires Private Limited (PWPL, 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) (see rating action commentary dated 5 December 2011), given the legal, operational and strategic linkages between PWIPL and PWPL.

Any change in linkages between PWPL and PWIPL and/or any change in PWPL's credit profile may impact the subsidiary's ratings.

For FY11 PWIPL reported revenues of INR952.2m (FY10: INR732.8m), with EBITDA margins of 10.4% (7.7%).

PWIPL's debt ratings:

INR300m cash credit (interchangeable with other fund-based working capital): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

INR300m other fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A3(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'

INR410m non fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A3(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'