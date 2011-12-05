(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steinhoff International Holdings Limited's (Steinhoff) National Long-term rating at 'A-(zaf)' and Short-term rating at 'F2(zaf)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.

In addition the domestic medium term note (DMTN) issue rating of Steinhoff's subsidiary - Steinhoff Services (Pty) Limited (previously Unitrans Services (Pty) Limited) was affirmed at 'A-(zaf)'. Steinhoff Services (Pty) Limited's DMTN notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Steinhoff and as such the issue ratings are aligned with those of the parent company.

Fitch has also withdrawn Phaello Finance Company (Pty) Limited's (Phaello) DMTN Long-term issue rating at 'A-(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F2(zaf)'. The issue rating is withdrawn as the debt instrument has been fully repaid and is no longer required.

The affirmation of Steinhoff's ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that net leverage metrics should improve over the medium term with net adjusted lease leverage forecasted below the agency's maximum threshold of 3.5x for the current ratings. Fitch believes that Steinhoff is to benefit from full EBITDA contribution from the recently acquired Conforama business in FY12, compared with the four-months results consolidated in FYE11.

Successful execution in increasing the profitability of the Conforama business remains critical to the group's credit profile recovery given the economic growth uncertainties in the eurozone area. Steinhoff Europe (includes Pacific Rim) is a significant earnings contributor for the group with 72% operating profit contribution in FY11. Fitch believes that a sharper than anticipated economic slowdown in the EU could affect Steinhoff's pace of de-leveraging.

Fitch's credit metrics assume two scenarios, one with minority equity stakes in KAP International Holdings Limited (KAP) and JD Group Limited (JD Group) and a second in which Steinhoff disposes of its African industrial assets to KAP and exercises its call options to acquire additional shares in the JD Group following approval of all conditions precedents. In the latter, Fitch notes that financial consolidation and control of the two companies (i.e. KAP and JD Group) would result in no material immediate impact on the group's current ratings. However Fitch recognises the potential business synergies from the pending transactions with the JD Group and KAP.

Despite the strategic repositioning of the group's African assets, Fitch expects the group's African operations to maintain a moderate financial profile over the medium term.

A positive rating action could result if Steinhoff's pace of deleveraging is faster than Fitch's expectations with the net lease adjusted debt metric sustained below 3.0x and supported by positive free cash flow generation. In contrast, Fitch believes that permanent margin erosion coupled with a failure to maintain net leverage below 3.5x could pressure the current ratings.