(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Recommendations by the Association of Financial Markets in Europe for increased disclosure by speculative-grade issuers, if widely adopted, will aid the development of the European high-yield bond market.

Greater transparency and liquidity will improve bond market access for Europe's speculative-grade corporate borrowers, potentially reducing their reliance on banks. Institutional investors demand more transparency, protection and portfolio risk management frameworks than legacy buy-and-hold lending banks or collateralised loan obligations (CLOs).

The European speculative-grade corporate market is primarily bank funded - with a substantial portion of leveraged buyout credits funded by banks directly or through CLOs. The withdrawal of wholesale funding sources for banks and CLOs as well as the EU mandate to raise European banks' minimum capital ratios will significantly reduce loan market funding to speculative-grade corporates.

In contrast to the deep and liquid US HY loan and bond market, the European market for corporate credit reflects longstanding and entrenched banking relationships supported by national and self-regulatory frameworks. The result is a private market, with more bespoke characteristics and limited reporting standards.

The extent to which the AFME proposals are taken up in the short term will depend on the supply and demand balance in the market, and the willingness of banks and issuers to adopt terms that may increase liquidity and market access but potentially complicate future workouts and recovery efforts.

In the current weak environment, companies forced to seek alternatives from legacy-lending relationships are likely to do all they can to attract buyers when windows for issuance open. The key test will be whether this new market practice can survive a stronger demand environment.

The recommendations include making available details of loan and inter-creditor arrangements to bondholders in an offering memorandum. They also provide for the inclusion of primary financial statements in companies' annual and quarterly reports, similar to standard features of registered US SEC issuers.