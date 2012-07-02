(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow a review of the latest performance data
available for Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust.
-- We have affirmed the ratings on three classes of notes.
-- The notes issued by the trustee of Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust
are backed by a portfolio of residential and small-ticket commercial mortgage
loans originated by Seiza Mortgage Company Pty Ltd.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on three classes of notes
issued by the trustee of Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust (see list). The notes are backed by
a portfolio of residential and small-ticket commercial mortgage loans originated
by Seiza Mortgage Company Pty Ltd. The rating affirmations reflect our view that the rated notes
are able to withstand stresses that are commensurate with their current rating levels.
Based on our latest performance review of the transaction, the notes are
performing within our current rating expectations. The class C notes have
benefited from the increase in credit enhancement as a proportion of the
outstanding balance as the portfolio amortizes.
Nevertheless, the pool faces rising adverse selection risk at the tail end of
the transaction, whereby borrowers that are susceptible to financial
difficulties may remain in the pool.
The concentration of borrowers with large loans is high, with the top five
borrowers (with loan balances of at least A$1.5 million) accounting for about
22% of the portfolio as of June 20, 2012. The top 20 borrowers form 59% of the
portfolio, each with a loan size of at least A$630,000. The total portfolio
consists of 96 loans that make the portfolio susceptible to further
concentration risks.
The portfolio historically had a large proportion of interest-only loans that
all have reverted to principal amortizing loans, as of February 2012. We
believe this may result in significant payment adjustments for some borrowers,
possibly causing further increases in arrears.
Arrears as a percentage of the total portfolio balance are 8.4% as of June 20,
2012. Cumulative net loss as a percentage of the original portfolio balance is
7.5%. Excess spread for the transaction has covered less than half of the
cumulative net losses to date.
We expect that the pool will continue to have a slow repayment rate. We have
observed a large decline in the market value of properties in the portfolio,
with sales proceeds as a percentage of the original property valuation at
60.6% as of May 20, 2012.
Although we expect further defaults and losses to emerge, the current credit
enhancements are commensurate with the current ratings on the notes.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
C BBB+ (sf)
D B- (sf)
E CCC- (sf)
The class F note is in default and rated 'D'.
