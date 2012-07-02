(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat) -- 02-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-May-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
22-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'AA-' ratings on Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat), the former incumbent
fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are
based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assesses at 'aa-', as well as on Standard & Poor's opinion that there is a "high
likelihood" that the government of the UAE (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Etisalat in the event of financial distress. However, this does not
provide any uplift to the overall rating.
The SACP is supported by the company's leading market position in the UAE telecoms market,
high profitability, and good cash conversion. Furthermore, the company maintains good financial
flexibility, as a result its low debt and sizeable cash balances.
The ratings are constrained by Etisalat's payment of a high percentage of its
profits as dividends and royalties, which can moderate the company's financial
flexibility. In addition, some uncertainty remains over the credit impact of
potential future mergers and acquisitions in emerging markets as part of
Etisalat's strategic goal of maintaining high growth rates. The ratings are
also constrained by the company's board-approved maximum leverage policy of
2.5x debt to EBITDA, the achievement of which would not be commensurate with
the rating, in our view.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of Etisalat's:
-- "Important" role for the government of the UAE as a provider of key
communications infrastructure and as a flagship national company; and
-- "Very strong" link with the government, considering the latter's 60%
shareholding in the company (which is supported by decree), its appointment of
board members, and its active role in the oversight of decision making, which
is particularly relevant for decisions related to potential investment outside
the UAE.
S&P base case business and profitability scenario
In our base-case assessment we assume that Etisalat will achieve
low-single-digit percentage consolidated revenue growth in 2012. This includes
the assumption that domestic revenues will continue declining due to
competition, while solid growth in the international operations will
compensate. Accordingly, we expect that the revenue contribution of the
international operations could increase from the current 27%, which could
heighten the company's business risk due to lower quality of earnings from
markets outside the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
In line with our expectations, Etisalat's profitability remains under
pressure, with the reported EBITDA margin for 2011 declining to 49% from 52%
in 2010. In our base-case assessment, we assume that this trend will continue,
although at a slower pace. It is our view that in 2012 improvement in the
profitability of the international operations could almost compensate for
increasing costs in the UAE, which should support the consolidated margin over
the near term.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case assessment we assume that Etisalat will retain its net cash
position, as the company remains self-sufficient in financing its growth,
absent any significant acquisitions. The existing cash cushion of close to UAE
dirham (AED) 10 billion at the end of 2011 enhances its flexibility and
provides headroom for external growth opportunities.
We assume that Etisalat will continue to generate strong underlying cash
flows, relying primarily on its domestic operations. This should ensure strong
cash flow protection ratios, with expected FFO/debt above the rating target of
60%. We assume that Etisalat's capital expenditure will not exceed AED6
billion, as most of the rollout of its fixed broadband network in the UAE has
been completed and because its Indian subsidiary has been deconsolidated. This
should provide for positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012. However,
discretionary cash flow is likely to remain negative, as we expect Etisalat
will continue to pay significant dividends.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. This is supported by our view of Etisalat's
liquidity as "strong", due to its reported net cash position, free cash flow
generation, and good financial flexibility for its needs. On Dec. 31, 2011,
Etisalat's cash and cash equivalents of close to AED10 billion comfortably
covered its short-term debt maturities of AED2.5 billion, leading to a very
strong ratio of sources to uses of liquidity of more than 2x.
We believe that Etisalat's FOCF generation will remain an important source of
financing for the company. However, FOCF might not be sufficient if Etisalat
were to undertake large acquisitions or other corporate activities while
continuing to pay substantial dividends and royalties. That said, due to the
existing cushion, Etisalat's strong liquidity is unlikely to be impacted.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Etisalat will likely remain
committed to a conservative financial policy and that FOCF generation in its
domestic business will remain robust in the face of any market changes.
We believe that adjusted FFO to debt (including cash netting) is likely to
remain higher than 60%. A lasting reduction to less than 60% would put
pressure on the ratings. Etisalat's main credit protection ratios remain
strong, in our view, given the low level of debt on the balance sheet and
substantial cash reserves. The ratios therefore offer some flexibility for
Etisalat's investment plans, in our view.
We would consider lowering the ratings if the company were to accelerate its
growth plan or significantly transform itself through acquisitions, leading to
lower-quality earnings. The ratings could come under further pressure if
Etisalat were to incur more debt and leverage were to increase or if
regulatory decisions were to substantially hamper the company's financial
performance.
We do not envisage ratings upside at this stage, given the company's foreign
expansion strategy and the associated risks to leverage, and its ongoing
payment of substantial dividends.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009