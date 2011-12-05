(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our ratings on Dolomiti Finance's series 2009-2 class A and B notes for performance reasons.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings at the issuer's request.

-- Dolomiti Finance series 2009-2 is an Italian ABS leasing transaction backed by a pool of real estate, equipment, and vehicle leasing receivables.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Dolomiti Finance S.r.l.'s series 2009-2 class A notes and its 'A (sf)' rating on the class B notes, for performance reasons. We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the issuer's request (see list below).

On July 19, 2011, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes in Dolomiti Finance series 2009-2 for performance and counterparty reasons (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 19, 2011 Review").

Performance has been stable so far. Delinquencies reached 10.75% in the past quarter, slightly higher than 8.51% as of the previous quarter. Cumulative gross defaults have increased to 3.18% during the past quarter, compared with 3.03% as of the previous quarter.

A purchase termination event that stopped the revolving period occurred at the end of the second quarter of 2011. This purchase termination event was linked to the pool concentration, rather than performance reasons. The portfolio volume (performing lease receivables) was reduced to EUR121 million in October 2011, when the originator repurchased about EUR218 million of performing leasing receivables. The issuer used the proceeds of this repurchase to redeem the class A notes, almost in full, on the Oct. 25, 2011 payment date.

This resulted in a significant deleveraging of the transaction, with class A and B notes outstanding being equal to about EUR7.0 million and EUR36.8 million, respectively--for an aggregate amount of EUR43.8 million of rated notes. As a result of this deleveraging, credit enhancement to the class A notes increased to 94.4% in October 2011 from 31.6% in July 2011, while for the class B notes it increased to 65.2% from 22.6% over the same period. Excess spread has so far been sufficient to cover defaults in full.

The class A and B notes also benefit from a cash reserve being equal to EUR15.2 million, which is at its target level and is available to cover interest shortfalls and to cure defaults.

Taking into account these metrics, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes in this transaction.

We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on the class A and B notes at the issuer's request.

Dolomiti Finance series 2009-2 securitizes a portfolio of Italian real estate, equipment, and vehicle leasing receivables.