(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 - A wave of commercial property loans will mature in July
and Fitch expects most of these to fail to repay investors due to a lack of
refinancing options. The problems of refinancing commercial real estate loans
were highlighted last week when Commerzbank, the largest CRE lender in Germany,
announced it was pulling out of the business. A total of EUR2.5bn of outstanding
loans in European CMBS transactions falls due this month versus none in June and
one loan in May.
About 40% of commercial property loans in European CMBS transactions have had
their maturities extended, with only 15% paying investors in full at maturity
and another 14% having now paid investors at some point after the original
maturity. That statistic holds for the loans maturing this month. Of the 32
loans maturing, 13 have already had their maturities extended.
In this batch of loan maturities there are two pools of loans that will find
refinancing particularly difficult. The first is a group of five loans that are
in transactions that need to repay their bond investors in 2014, and therefore
whose time is running out. It is increasingly likely that the servicer will sell
the properties to repay the loan. The short timeframe will put additional
pressure on the servicers working out the loans.
Large loans - and there are 10 over EUR100m - will also find it hard to
refinance because of the banks' waning risk appetite. The largest is a German
retail loan with EUR380m outstanding. This is in a transaction backed by eight
loans, six of which have already defaulted. This loan, and the one other not in
a formal default, both failed to repay at their original scheduled maturity but
have subsequently been restructured with rolling 12-month loan extensions. These
loans are over-leveraged and unlikely to refinance without a large equity
injection.
The other loans maturing in July can be worked out over a longer period because
the CMBS bond holders do not have to be repaid until between 2016 and 2020. This
increases the chance that the maturities of these loans will be extended for at
least another year.