July 02 -
Summary analysis -- Access Bank PLC ------------------------------- 02-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Nigeria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Mar-2009 B+/B B+/B
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B
SACP b+
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Improving business position due to merger with Intercontinental Bank
PLC.
-- Strong liquidity indicators.
-- Reducing cost of funds and a loan-loss experience that compares well
to peers.
Weaknesses:
-- High percentage of foreign-currency lending.
-- Moderately high single-name and industry loan concentrations.
-- Moderate capitalization and contractually short-term funding.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectation that the next two
years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency.
We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will
likely provide ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue
to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector.
Access is expected to use its improved market position, lower cost of funds,
and larger branch network to consolidate its position in the top tier of the
Nigerian banking sector. Because we expect the oil price and domestic currency
to remain relatively stable, we do not anticipate that Access' risk position
will worsen materially in the medium term. However, as we assess the loan book
as exposed to currency fluctuations and the oil and gas sector, we view the
bank (and most of its peers) as exposed to external shocks. If, in our view,
the likelihood of an external shock has increased, we could take negative
rating action.
We could also lower the rating if we were to assess the risks from foreign
currency lending, loan concentrations, or rapid growth as increasing.
We expect that Access Bank will maintain a RAC ratio above 5% for the next
12-18 months, given moderate forecast growth, stable cost of risk, and an
improvement in capital generation. However, we could lower the rating if
Access Bank's RAC ratio were to fall below 5% as a result of
quicker-than-expected loan growth or lower-than-expected internal capital
generation.
The issuer credit rating on the bank is currently capped by that on the
Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Positive/B). If we were to raise the sovereign
rating and we saw that capitalization and the bank's risk position had
improved, we could raise the rating on the bank. Our view of the bank's risk
position would improve if we saw evidence of a better track record of risk
coverage of foreign-currency lending, moderate loan growth, and stable
loan-loss experience.