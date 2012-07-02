July 02 -
Summary analysis -- Lloyds TSB Bank PLC --------------------------- 02-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
06-Mar-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
14-Jan-2009 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong position in U.K. retail banking and leading positions in U.K.
commercial and corporate banking, and insurance.
-- Strong management focus to rapidly improve the bank's funding and
liquidity profile, and accelerate the reduction in its typically riskier,
non-core assets.
-- Government support, which includes a 39.2% common equity stake.
Weaknesses:
-- Credit performance remains worse than most peers.
-- Below-average risk-adjusted capital, by our measures.
-- Underlying income growth prospects appear weak, and a number of
nonrecurring items continue to weigh on capital generation.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Rating Services' outlook on U.K.-based Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
is stable. We assume that Lloyds will make further strides to improve its
funding and liquidity profile, over and above the beneficial impact of the
ongoing reduction in its non-core assets. It also reflects the likelihood that
we will revise our assessment of either its risk position or capital and
earnings to "adequate" over the next 12-18 months, which under our criteria,
will permit the removal of the transitional notch in the counterparty credit
rating. If the revision does not occur, or if we think that it is unlikely to
occur within the stated timeframe, then we may lower the ratings by one notch.
Our ratings assume that:
-- Lloyds will improve its capital ratio to close to the 7.0% mark as
measured under Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted (RAC) framework by end-2013 and
could further improve thereafter.
-- Lloyds will generate moderately supportive statutory profitability in
2012, and will improve profitability considerably in 2013, both on an
underlying and statutory basis.
-- While credit costs will remain a drag on earnings in 2012, they will
progressively ease, and that new areas of relative weakness will not emerge.
-- Risks arising from Lloyds' EC-mandated retail business disposal are
not material to Lloyds' business stability, capitalization, or funding.
We consider a positive rating action to be unlikely while Lloyds continues its
transition.