July 02 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned an 'A- (sf)' preliminary rating to the class A notes
to be issued by GAMMA's Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction.
-- The transaction is backed by a portfolio of consumer loan and auto
financing receivables originated by BANIF and Banif Mais.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A- (sf)' credit rating to
the EUR158.3 million class A notes to be issued by GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos,
S.A.'s (GAMMA) Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction. At the same time, GAMMA
will also issue unrated class B, C, and S notes of EUR39.6 million, EUR9.9
million, and EUR18.6 million, respectively (see list below).