July 02 -
Overview
-- We believe that the credit metrics of U.K.-based airport operator
Birmingham Airport Holdings Ltd. (BAHL) will have improved in the 12 months to
March 31, 2012, on the back of a recovery in its operational performance.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on BAHL to stable from negative
and affirming our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit
ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that BAHL will maintain credit
metrics that are commensurate with the rating in the near term.
Rating Action
On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
U.K.-based airport operator Birmingham Airport Holdings Ltd. (BAHL) to stable
from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2'
short-term corporate credit ratings on BAHL. In addition, we affirmed our
'BBB+' issue rating on BAHL's senior unsecured debt.
Rationale
The affirmations reflect our view that a recovery in BAHL's financial profile
in the 12 months to March 31, 2012, will sustain credit metrics that are
commensurate with our 'BBB+' rating. The affirmations are supported by our
assessment of BAHL's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile.
Despite the weak economic environment in the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+;
Unsolicited Ratings), BAHL has seen passenger numbers increase by 0.9% in the
financial year to March 31, 2012. In addition, the company has continued its
efforts to improve profitability, and we anticipate high single-digit growth
in EBITDA in financial year 2012 compared with the previous year.
We anticipate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to
debt will be about 24% at March 31, 2012, compared to about 19% the previous
year. In addition, we estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be less than
3x, down from 3.6x the previous year. The improvement reflects BAHL's
operational performance during the year. It also reflects our decision to
consider as surplus cash the company's cash and cash equivalents, which
reduces adjusted debt. This decision seeks to ensure better comparability of
BAHL with the other airports we rate in Europe.
The ratings on BAHL reflect our view of the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb+', as well as our opinion that there
is a "low" likelihood that BAHL's seven U.K. borough council owners would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to BAHL in the event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our assessment of a "low" likelihood of support on BAHL's:
-- "Limited importance" for the regional economy, as we believe that the
councils are likely more interested in BAHL's operations rather than in its
credit standing.
-- "Limited" link with the council owners, who are minority shareholders
and have a combined 49% ownership of the company's capital.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on BAHL is 'A-2'. We assess BAHL's liquidity as "strong"
under our criteria, underpinned by significant cash balances and no debt
repayments in the medium term. We estimate that liquidity sources will cover
uses by about 2.6x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, and we forecast that
this ratio will remain more than 1x for the following 12 months.
We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately GBP100 million over the
next 12 months, comprising:
-- Surplus cash and cash equivalents of about GBP28 million on March 31,
2012;
-- Our forecast of FFO of about GBP28 million over the period; and
-- Availability of GBP45 million under two liquidity lines expiring in June
2015.
We calculate liquidity uses over the period of about GBP40 million, comprising:
-- No maturing debt; and
-- Our forecast of investments and dividend payments of about GBP40 million.
BAHL's financing, including its undrawn bank lines, include financial
covenants--notably, minimum consolidated tangible net worth of GBP100 million; a
maximum leverage ratio of 4x; minimum interest coverage of 3x; and a limit on
capital expenditure (capex). We believe that BAHL will continue to remain
comfortably in compliance with these covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BAHL will continue to see a gradual
increase in revenues and EBITDA. The outlook also reflects our anticipation
that adjusted FFO to debt will remain more than 23%--taking into account the
company's cash balances--and that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain less
than 3.5x. These levels are commensurate with the ratings.
The ratings on BAHL could come under pressure if the adjusted FFO-to-debt
ratio falls to less than 23% or the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio increases to
more than 3.5x. This could result, for instance, from a weakening of economic
conditions in the U.K., leading to decreases in passenger numbers, or from the
failure of airlines using Birmingham Airport. We could also lower the ratings
if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy.
Rating upside could occur if BAHL's credit metrics increase significantly and
we view this improvement as sustainable. Such improvement would be consistent,
in our view, with adjusted FFO to debt of more than 35% and adjusted debt to
EBITDA of less than 2.5x. However, we see such a significant improvement in
credit metrics as unlikely in the near term.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
-- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: How S&P Derives Its Ratings On Government-Related
Entities, April 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Birmingham Airport Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Birmingham Airport (Finance) PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ BBB+
*Guaranteed by Birmingham Airport Holdings Ltd.