Dec 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'D' long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based PT Arpeni Pratama Ocean Line Tbk. (Arpeni). Standard & Poor's also withdrew the 'D' issue rating on US$160 million (US$140.85 million outstanding) 8.75% guaranteed secured notes due May 3, 2013. Arpeni guarantees the notes, which were issued by Arpeni Pratama Ocean Line Investment B.V., a special purpose vehicle that is wholly owned by Arpeni. Standard & Poor's lowered the rating on Arpeni and the notes to 'D' on Dec. 10, 2010. The company's default of payment on the rated bonds and the infrequent flow of operational and financial information do not allow us to provide a forward-looking credit opinion on the company.

