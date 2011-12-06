(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has assigned Kundan Rice Mills Limited (KRML) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating reflects KRML's moderate financial risk profile and its established track record in the trading business with a presence across India. The rating also draws comfort from limited price and exchange risk, as the majority of its trades are back-to-back transactions.

Fitch notes that the ratings are constrained by KRML's low and volatile profitability margins given high competition in the trading business, and the erratic nature of non-core trading activities (which accounted for the bulk of KRML's revenues over FY09-FY11). KRML started diamond trading (a non-core activity) in FY09, which continued into FY10 and FY11; this increased its revenues but affected EBITDA margins as diamond trading is a high-value, low-profitability business. The rating is also constrained by high leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) from high working capital requirements, and low margins in the trading business.

Negative rating guidelines would include a decline in margins, or an increase in the working capital cycle leading to high net financial leverage of above 6x on a sustained basis. On the other hand, an improvement in the working capital cycle, coupled with an improvement in operating performance, leading to the lowering of net leverage below 3x could act as a positive trigger.

KRML reported FY11 revenues and net income of INR17.5bn and INR112m, respectively. FY11 net leverage of the company stood at 4.7x, driven mainly by working capital requirements. However, net interest expense has been negative over FY09-FY11.

KRML, initially a partnership firm, was reconstituted as a company in 1994. The company has currently two main line of business, namely rice milling operations and the import of chemicals, polymers and bullion. The trading business accounted for 97% of KRML's revenue in FY11.

KRML's bank loan facilities have been rated as follows:

- INR100m cash credit facility: 'Fitch BB(ind)'; and

- INR430m Letter of credit: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.