Dec 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it has revised or affirmed its ratings on 34 of Asia Pacific's
financial institutions after applying new ratings criteria for
banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.
This release follows several announcements by Standard &
Poor's since Nov. 29, 2011, including: Standard & Poor's Applies
Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia-Pacific's Major Banks And
Their Subsidiaries (Dec. 1, 2011), and Standard & Poor's Applies
Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And
Certain Subsidiaries (Nov. 29 2011).
Below we list the ratings on these banks and their relevant
subsidiaries that result from the application of our new
criteria. Korea Exchange Bank's CreditWatch
placement additionally reflects the recent announcement of the
agreement signed by Hana Financial Group to acquire
Korea Exchange Bank. We will review all ratings that are placed
on CreditWatch within 90 days.
We will publish individual research updates on each bank
group identified below, including a list of ratings on
affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt
type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred
stock. The research updates will be available at
www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be
available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and
www.standardandpoors.com following release.