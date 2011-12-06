Dec 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised or affirmed its ratings on five major Korean commercial banks and their affiliates after applying revised criteria for rating banks and their groups. The criteria were published Nov. 9, 2011.

The raising of the long-term counterparty credit ratings on Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank to 'A' from 'A-' is driven by our reassessment of government support.

At the same time, we also placed the 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) on CreditWatch with positive implications after Hana Financial Group (HFG: NR) announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in KEB from U.S.-based Lone Star Fund. The CreditWatch positive placement reflects our view that KEB could potentially benefit from group support from HFG.

Below we list the rating actions on these banks and their relevant affiliates that result from the application of the revised criteria.

We will publish individual research updates on each bank identified below, including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. The research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com following release.