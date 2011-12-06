Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Wellington Pub Company plc's (Wellington) fixed rate notes, as follows:

GBP132.5m class A fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'BB' from 'A-'; Negative Outlook

GBP35.7m class B fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'B' from 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook

The downgrades are mainly driven by changes to the financial metrics applied in Fitch's rating criteria. These changes are compounded by further declines in business performance, limited scope for operational change and structural weaknesses. The Negative Outlook reflects the agency's view that Wellington's performance remains challenged by macro-economic factors such as the uncertainty about the jobs' market, the ongoing change in consumer behaviour especially affecting wet-led pubs (more than 80% of the portfolio), further exposure to alcohol taxation, the continued strength of the off-trade, all coinciding with a large number of leases coming up for renewal next year.

The agency's base case FCF DSCR (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final maturity) under its revised criteria for the class A and B notes is c. 1.25x and 1.0x, respectively. The minimum FCF DSCR for class A in Fitch's base case is c. 1.15x and expect to occur towards the end of the transaction's life.

Fitch's FCF forecasts only give credit to operating cash flows. The agency forecasts DSCRs will be constrained by modest declines in EBITDA, mainly due to a portion of lease expiries that are assumed not to be renewed and the resulting void costs as well as rental value declines and repossessions. FCF is forecast to decline more than EBITDA as Fitch understands that Wellington is expected to resume corporate income tax payments from 2012 onwards after group loss carry forwards have recently been exhausted. However, the transaction benefits from a flat, annuity debt profile for class A and even a downward sloping profile for class B.

The lease renewal process remains an area of concern for Fitch as a significant portion of the portfolio is due for renewal over the next three years - almost 15% of all leases are set to expire by 2012. Wellington continues to experience a shortage of experienced and financially strong tenants looking to enter substantive agreements for residential pubs, and as a result, around 102 pubs are currently not on long leaseholds, of which 52 are vacant. During the past four quarters, 38 properties have been repossessed. More are expected in the next few quarters, partly due to expiring leases but also rising rental arrears deemed non-recoverable. About one-third of the portfolio is currently in arrears with its rental payments by more than 180 days. If a pub becomes vacant it takes on average 10 months to find a replacement tenant, although some pubs have remained closed for much longer. Consequently the closed house costs (e.g. security, legal, utilities, business rates, etc.) have remained high.

Overall operating expenses have stabilised over the past four quarters (reduced by 1.2%) after they rose by almost 24% during the previous 12 months. This is mainly due to the number of pubs not on substantive agreements stabilising (albeit at a high level) - 102 pubs this year (as per November 2011) vs. 100 pubs last year, the sale of four vacant pubs during the year and the fact that Wellington managed to negotiate the controllable closed house costs on the remaining estate slightly down (e.g. security costs). TTM rental income dropped by 4.5% compared to the same period last year (vs. a similar decline of 4.4% the year before) whereas TTM EBITDA fell by 5.6% - significantly less than previously (decline of 14.9% the year before). However, there is a risk that if the 50 pubs on temporary agreements closed (or a proportion of them) and a larger portion of the long leasehold pubs expiring in 2012 did not extend/renew, operating costs would increase and EBITDA would be further pressured.

Another area of concern is the state of repair of the portfolio. All substantive agreements are on full repairing and insuring (FRI) leases, placing the obligation to maintain the properties on the tenant. However, with tenants struggling to pay their rent (as indicated by the high delinquencies) the asset manager estimates that about 80% of the portfolio is suffering from some degree of deferred maintenance. Wellington tends to spend comparatively small amounts of capex on currently vacant properties.

Wellington is a securitisation of rental income from 811 free-of-tie pubs predominantly located in residential areas mainly in the south-east of the UK. As the landlord only receives a dry rent, there is limited visibility of the trading performance of the pubs. Consequently, Wellington is less able to estimate the affordability of the tenants' rental payment and has no influence in the publicans' offering (e.g. encouraging stronger focus on food, etc.). Also, the income volatility over the past years has shown that the income earned from dry rent is not necessarily more stable than the income of tied estates or even managed houses, especially in a severe downturn.

Unlike traditional whole business securitisations (WBS) featuring an issuer-borrower loan structure, the transaction's pubs are directly owned by the bond issuer. The operational risk is mitigated to some extent by Wellington merely being a property holding company with the actual management of the estate outsourced to Criterion Asset Management Limited. However, in the agency's view, the transaction's risk profile is still negatively impacted by the structure mainly due to a low liquidity support (only a liquidity reserve account covering around four months of debt service) and the lack of a financial covenant which in other WBS transactions gives bondholders more control by being able to appoint an administrative receiver well ahead of a payment default. As the liquidity reserve is not tranched among the class A and B notes, it could potentially be depleted by drawings to support the subordinated class B notes with nothing left to support the class A notes if needed. This makes the class A notes more vulnerable than suggested by an average or median DSCR but gives greater emphasis to minimum DSCR forecasts.

While the September 2011 DSCR (based on quarterly EBITDA) was reported as 1.18x, the cash release income cover test (set at 1.25x) has not been breached due to previous surplus amounts being retained on the transaction account. The cash release income cover test is based on actual cash held at the transaction account and not just EBITDA. Fitch also understands that operating expenses have been supported by continuously deferring certain holding company fees payable by Wellington. However, as the accrued amount is due to be paid upon demand, cash accumulated on the transaction account could be released if the deferred holding company fees were called upon.

Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction's structure, financial data and cash flow projections and to stress-test each of the rated instruments.