(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Fitch Rating has revised the Outlook on India's HPL Electric & Power Private Limited (HEPL) to Positive from Stable, and affirmed its National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects the reduction in HEPL's overall receivable days to 113 in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 145 in FY10. This is due to higher revenue contribution (FY11: 44%; FY10: 42%) from its distributor-driven business, which does not suffer from payment delays common in its electronic energy meters (EEM) business. The Positive Outlook also factors in the company's strong INR3.0bn EEM order book position (0.91x FY11 EEM segment revenues) as of October 2011 (H1FY10: INR1.5bn order book).

HEPL's ratings reflect its established position in the domestic EEM industry and 18 years of experience in dealing with state power utilities (SPUs), its main customers for the EEM business. The ratings also reflect the company's product diversification over FY09-FY11, with the EEM segment contributing 56% to FY11 revenues (FY09: 61%). This is in line with its strategy to generate about 50% of revenues through channel sales and to reduce dependence on tender-based business from SPUs. HEPL's diversification strategy and strong dealer network helped it register revenue and net profit CAGR of 23.5% and 17.9% respectively over FY09-FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the weak credit profiles of SPUs and the company's high net cash conversion cycle of 164 days in FY11 (FY10: 178 days). Although receivable days fell, the cash conversion cycle remained high from an increase in the proportion of distributor-driven sales in FY11, leading to inventory days of 116 days in FY11(FY10: 96 days).

Further, HEPL's debt levels increased to INR2.4bn in FY11 (FY10: INR2bn) from debt-funded capex to set up two new manufacturing facilities. Also, lease rentals of INR23.7m payable for four of the company's six manufacturing facilities contribute to gross adjusted debt. However, Fitch expects lease rentals to fall after the commissioning of two owned sites over FY12-FY13 which will lead to reduction in one leased site.

Positive rating guidelines include a decrease in HEPL's working capital intensity, an increase in its EBITDA margins, an improvement in the credit profiles of SPUs and sustained positive cash flows from operations leading to the company's net adjusted financial leverage remaining below 3x on a sustained basis. The Outlook will be revised back to Stable if HEPL's EBITDA margins decline, if working capital intensity increases leading to its net adjusted financial leverage exceeding 3x on a sustained basis.

HEPL commenced operations in 1993.As of FY11, the company had revenues of INR5.7bn (FY10: INR4.5bn), EBITDA of INR753m (INR705m), PAT of INR377m (INR341m), and a net-adjusted financial leverage of 2.95x.

Fitch has also affirmed HEPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR2,300m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,800m): 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)';

- INR2,950m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR2,090m): 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'; and

- INR366.8m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'.