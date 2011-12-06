(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypotheken Management GmbH's (HM) German residential primary servicer rating at 'RPS2'.

The rating reflects a strong technology platform achieved through continuous investment in IT and ongoing improvement in operational performance. HM operates in an almost paperless environment, providing 'straight through processing' and good call centre performance. The rating is further supported by HM's highly experienced team of executives, while the hiring of a new head of Finance in April 2011 has added breadth of experience to the management group. HM's servicer rating is also supported by a good risk management and control framework.

Although assets under management have fallen since Fitch's previous review, HM has successfully signed contracts with new clients to its servicing platform, and its sister company Mobile Ressourcen GmbH (MoRe). This will serve HM well in a challenging market environment and is helped by its position as one of very few third-party residential mortgage servicers in Germany.

HM has maintained its positive financial trend since profitability was achieved in 2007. The support provided by its parent company, VR Kreditwerk AG, and its shareholder Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), a subsidiary of DZ Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), underlines HM's financial condition.

As at end-December 2010, HM's primary servicing portfolio - including franchise clients - totalled approximately 185,000 loans with an outstanding principal balance of EUR11.9bn, a decrease from 210,000 loans and a EUR14.1bn balance as of 31 December 2009.

Fitch employed its global and German servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison against similar German servicers as part of the review process.