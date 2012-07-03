(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the proposed euro-denominated senior unsecured notes due in 2023 to be issued by Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. (A-/Stable/--).

The notes will rank equal to Vale's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt.

We understand Vale intends to use the additional proceeds to improve its debt profile, extend debt maturities, and further strengthen its financial profile.

The rating on the proposed notes reflects our view of Vale's credit quality. We factor in our opinion that the company's business risk profile is strong, based on its;

-- Leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel;

-- High-quality reserves;

-- Competitive cost structure in most of the metals commodities the company produces;

-- Increasingly diverse portfolio of assets; and

-- Integrated logistics, which increase the competitiveness of Vale's product pricing globally.

Risks associated with the industry's cyclicality, and the company's aggressive growth strategy and dividend distribution, policy partially offset these positives.

The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that it will maintain very conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure to spot prices and its challenging investment plan for the next five years. We believe that Vale is able and willing to adjust its disbursements for capital expenditures and dividends to build stronger credit metrics and an adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be detrimental to the ratings, as would a more aggressive growth strategy, in our opinion. Considering our views on country risk in Brazil and Vale's weaker business risk profile than its 'A' rated peers', we don't anticipate an upgrade in the next few years.