Dec 06- Much has been made of the pressure that U.S. CMBS
has been under in recent years, but one vintage has withstood
both a turn-of-the-decade recession and a recent global credit
crisis, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
With 10 years of seasoning, the vast majority of CMBS
collateral from 2001 has either been liquidated or repaid in
full through third-quarter 2011 (92.5%). In that period, no
investment grade class has taken a principal loss - this despite
an earlier recession precipitated by the 'dot.com' bust and the
secondary shock from the credit crisis that began four years
ago.
The attribute that probably best typifies the 2001 vintage
collateral is its moderate initial leverage, which has made
loans easier to refinance. The disciplined underwriting also
provided 2001 deals with strong structural features while the
credit enhancement levels helped mitigate the dual recessionary
stresses.
Fitch believes that the characteristics of 2001 CMBS
collateral - disciplined underwriting, moderate leverage,
structural consistency - are important to remember as CMBS 2.0
looks to ensure that new originations are similarly well
constructed.
Losses on Fitch-rated single-borrower and large CMBS deals
came in at just under 0.1%. Meanwhile, multi-borrower
transactions have realized cumulative losses of 2.7%, with Fitch
expecting an additional 1.8% of losses prior to the retirement
of all bonds. Fitch projects cumulative losses for the 2001
vintage including multi-borrower, large loan and single-borrower
transactions will ultimately top out at approximately 3.2%.
Fitch's new report is the latest in its 'U.S. Structured
Finance Losses: The Credit Crisis Four Years On Series' and is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2001 Vintage U.S. CMBS Deals
Through the Cycle Twice (The Credit Crisis Four Years On Series)