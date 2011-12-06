Dec 06-

OVERVIEW

-- We reviewed 18 AmeriCredit and AmeriCredit Prime Automobile Receivables Trust series and one Bay View Owner Trust backed by auto loan receivables.

-- We raised our long-term ratings on 28 classes from 16 series as well as our SPURs on 14 classes from nine series.

-- We affirmed the long-term ratings on 16 classes from 10 series.

-- We placed seven long-term ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications, affecting two series.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today initiated various rating actions following its review of 19 series of asset-backed securities (ABS) issued by AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust, AmeriCredit Prime Automobile Receivables Trust, and Bay View Owner Trust that were issued between 2005 and 2010:

-- We raised our long-term ratings on 28 classes from 16 series and affirmed our long-term ratings on 16 classes from 10 series.

-- We removed eight long-term ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed on Oct. 3, 2011, and placed seven other long-term ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We raised Standard & Poor's underlying ratings (SPURs) on 14 classes from nine series from the same issuers.

-- We removed four of the 14 raised SPURs from CreditWatch, where they were placed on Oct. 3, 2011.

A SPUR reflects our opinion of the stand-alone creditworthiness of a security--that is, its capacity to pay debt service on a debt issue in accordance with its terms--without considering an otherwise applicable bond insurance policy. The long-term rating for each of the nine series we reviewed is currently equal to the SPUR, which is higher than the rating on the respective monoline.

Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of each transaction, and the respective credit enhancement levels. In addition, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis.

The raised and affirmed long-term ratings and SPURs reflect our view that the total credit support as a percent of the amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised expected remaining losses, is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed ratings.

AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2006-R-M, 2007-A-X, 2007-B-F, 2007-C-M, 2007-D-F, 2008-A-F, 2010-A, and 2010-B, as well as AmeriCredit Prime Automobile Receivables Trust 2007-2-M, benefit from a financial guaranty of timely interest and ultimate principal provided by various monoline insurers. In accordance with our criteria, the issue credit rating on a fully credit-enhanced bond issue is the higher of the rating on the credit enhancer or SPUR on the class (see "Methodology: The Interaction of Bond Insurance and Credit Ratings," published Aug. 24, 2009).

Series 2007-B-F, 2007-D-F, and 2008-A-F are insured by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (AA-/Stable/--), and 2010-A and 2010-B are insured by Assured Guaranty Corp. (AA-/Stable/--) (collectively "Assured"). We placed our ratings on each of these five series on CreditWatch with negative implications on Oct. 3, 2011, as a direct result of our Sept. 27, 2011, placement of our rating of Assured on CreditWatch (see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published Sept. 27, 2011). However, given our revised loss expectations for the five series, as well as each transaction's growth in credit enhancement as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance, we raised the SPURs for each of these series to 'AAA (sf)'. As a result, we have delinked the long-term ratings from that of Assured, raised the long-term ratings to 'AAA (sf)' to match the SPURs, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch.

AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2006-R-M, 2007-C-M, as well as AmeriCredit Prime Automobile Receivables Trust 2007-2-M, are insured by MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--), and AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2007-A-X is insured by Syncora Guarantee Inc. (not rated). The SPURs on these series have been higher than the ratings on the insurer for some time, and each long-term rating is equal to each SPUR and is delinked from the rating of the respective monoline.

We also placed the long term ratings on class B, C, and D from series 2010-3 and 2010-4, as well as the class E from series 2010-4, on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch placements reflect the fact that collateral performance appears to be trending better than our initial expectations.

The series issued between 2006 and 2008 have each performed worse than our initial expectations, and we have periodically revised our loss expectations for each series. Since our last loss revision in 2010, performance has improved and, as a result, we are lowering our expectations slightly to reflect the improved performance trends and our expectations regarding future performance (see table 1). The series issued in 2009 and early 2010 (series 2010-1, 2010-A, 2010-B, and 2010-2) have performed, and are expected to continue to perform, better than initially expected; thus, we have revised our loss expectations. The better-than-expected performance can be attributed to stronger collateral characteristics, including healthy recovery rates since deal inception. Similarly, series issued later in 2010 (series 2010-3 and 2010-4) appear to be performing better than our initial expectations. However, we are maintaining our initial loss expectation pending further performance.