July 03 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

Following the sovereign downgrade of Spain to 'BBB'/Negative from 'A'/Negative on 7 June 2012, Fitch has revised its ratings cap on Spanish structured finance (SF) transactions to 'AA-sf' from 'AAAsf'. The Negative Outlook assigned to all tranches rated 'AA-sf' reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating.

Fitch has also downgraded 58 tranches related to 40 Spanish SME CLO transactions. The downgrades applied Fitch's ratings cap on Spanish SF transactions following the sovereign downgrade (see "Fitch Downgrades 234 Spanish Structured Finance Tranches on Sovereign Downgrade" dated 8 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Spanish SME CLO ratings are also likely to be further affected by the recent downgrades of Spanish financial institutions; the affected SF tranches are likely to be downgraded if remedial actions are not implemented (see "Fitch Assessing Spanish SF Counterparty Exposure to Bank Downgrades" dated 13 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Also in June, Fitch has updated its global rating criteria for SME CLOs. The agency does not anticipate any rating changes from the implementation of this criteria update. Fitch has increased its SME default rate expectations for Italy, France, Netherlands and Portugal and established a country benchmark for Belgium. Other changes include adjustments to timing of recoveries and removal of the minimum obligor coverage test (see "Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO" dated 01 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The agency has also published European SME CLO Performance Tracker where it highlighted better than expected SMEs performance despite limitations in SME funding (see "European SME CLO Performance Tracker" dated 06 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch will publish an extended version of the SME CLO Compare in September 2012. This quarterly special report will feature performance commentary, printable tearsheets for every Fitch-rated SME CLO, and a summary of all rating action commentaries published over the preceding quarter.

The spreadsheet, titled 'SME CLO Compare', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.