(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 03 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its
SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.
Following the sovereign downgrade of Spain to 'BBB'/Negative from 'A'/Negative
on 7 June 2012, Fitch has revised its ratings cap on Spanish structured finance
(SF) transactions to 'AA-sf' from 'AAAsf'. The Negative Outlook assigned to all
tranches rated 'AA-sf' reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating.
Fitch has also downgraded 58 tranches related to 40 Spanish SME CLO
transactions. The downgrades applied Fitch's ratings cap on Spanish SF
transactions following the sovereign downgrade (see "Fitch Downgrades 234
Spanish Structured Finance Tranches on Sovereign Downgrade" dated 8 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Spanish SME CLO ratings are also likely to be further affected by the recent
downgrades of Spanish financial institutions; the affected SF tranches are
likely to be downgraded if remedial actions are not implemented (see "Fitch
Assessing Spanish SF Counterparty Exposure to Bank Downgrades" dated 13 June
2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
Also in June, Fitch has updated its global rating criteria for SME CLOs. The
agency does not anticipate any rating changes from the implementation of this
criteria update. Fitch has increased its SME default rate expectations for
Italy, France, Netherlands and Portugal and established a country benchmark for
Belgium. Other changes include adjustments to timing of recoveries and removal
of the minimum obligor coverage test (see "Criteria for Rating Granular
Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO" dated 01 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The agency has also published European SME CLO Performance Tracker where it
highlighted better than expected SMEs performance despite limitations in SME
funding (see "European SME CLO Performance Tracker" dated 06 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch will publish an extended version of the SME CLO Compare in September 2012.
This quarterly special report will feature performance commentary, printable
tearsheets for every Fitch-rated SME CLO, and a summary of all rating action
commentaries published over the preceding quarter.
The spreadsheet, titled 'SME CLO Compare', is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.