(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 8 and 10 redeemed in full on June 29, 2012, so there were no remedy actions following our downgrade of counterparty Caixabank.

-- We have lowered and withdrawn our ratings on the class A and B notes in each transaction.

-- We have affirmed and withdrawn our ratings on the rest of the notes, which we already rated below the cap outlined in our counterparty criteria.

-- Foncaixa Hipotecario and 8 and 10 were RMBS transactions originated by Caixabank.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class A and B notes in Foncaixa Hipotecario 8, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria and Foncaixa Hipotecario 10, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 8's class C notes, and Foncaixa Hipotecario 10's class C and D notes. We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on all of the notes in these transactions (see list below).

Caixabank S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) originated the portfolios backing these Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, which were backed by mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of residential properties.

Today's rating actions follow notice that the notes in these transactions redeemed on June 29, 2012, without any remedy actions taken following our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of Caixabank--the guaranteed investment contract provider and swap counterparty in these transactions (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision").

Our downgrade of Caixabank resulted in the breach of a counterparty replacement trigger in each of the transactions' documents. In such circumstances, these documents require the counterparty to take remedy action within a prescribed timeframe. Failing this, our ratings in these transactions would be capped at our long-term issuer credit rating on the relevant counterparty (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

After our downgrade of Caixabank, we received written confirmation from the trustee, Gesticaixa S.G.F.T. S.A., that both transactions would be redeemed early, on June 29, 2012. There have since been no remedy actions, and the issuer has repaid the full balance of the notes.

As the remedy actions did not take place, we have today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' our ratings on the class A and B notes. Additinoally, we have affirmed our ratings on the rest of the notes in both transactions, which we already rated below the cap outlined in our counterparty criteria. Moreover, as the notes have been fully redeemed, we have subsequently withdrawn all of our ratings in these transactions.