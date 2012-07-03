(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Private Limited's (SKMPPL) bank loans at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(SO)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(SO)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are based solely on the unconditional, irrevocable and absolute corporate guarantee provided by Sri Kaliswari Fireworks Private Limited (SKFPL, a group company) towards SKMPPL's bank loans. Fitch expects the latter to continue receiving financial support from group entities due to its continued tight liquidity position. This is illustrated by its weak financial profile and working capital utilisation averaging 92% during FY12 (year end March).

The ratings also reflect SKFPL's strong position in the domestic fireworks industry and its moderate financial profile. Provisional and unaudited financial results for FY12 indicate revenue EBIDTA margin of 16.2% (21.8%) and adjusted gross debt/EBIDTA of 1.4x (2.4x).

Any change in SKFPL's credit profile will lead to a corresponding change in SKMPPL's ratings.

SKMPPL is a part of the Sri Kaliswari Group established by Mr. C. Shunmuganathan in 1989. The company is engaged in the manufacture and export of aluminium powder and aluminium paste. SKMPPL's provisional and unaudited financial results for FY12 (year end March) indicate revenue of INR350m (FY11: INR255.2m), EBITDA of INR14.5m (INR13.6m), EBITDA margin of 4.1% (5.4%) and adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 14.28x (18.79x). The company incurred a net loss of INR4m in FY12.

Fitch has also affirmed SKMPPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR16.7m long-term loans outstanding: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(SO)'

- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(SO)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(SO)'

- INR135.6m non-fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR82.8m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(SO)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(SO)'