July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long- and short-term IDRs of Independent Bank Corp (INDB) at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows this release.

The affirmation of INDB's IDRs, as well as its Stable outlook, reflect the company's stable core operating performance, respectable asset quality, healthy net interest margin (NIM) and stable funding base. The ratings are constrained by INDB's growing home equity portfolio, capital levels (which are weaker than similarly-rated peers) and concentration in its commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio.

Credit quality remains sound given its low non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of 1.80% (inclusive of troubled debt restructuring ) at March 31, 2012. The NPA ratio was 0.82% excluding performing TDRs (as reported by INDB). Fitch further notes an annualized net charge-off (NCO) ratio of 0.16% at March 31, 2012, which continues to remain at low levels. The company has not released any reserves over the last several quarters, as provision expense continues to exceed NCOs, which Fitch considers prudent.

INDB has sizeable concentrations in its loan portfolio, as CRE loans make up approximately 48% of the total loan book. That said, Fitch believes any stress levels in this portfolio will remain manageable. INDB's asset quality is supported by the stable New England market, low loan-to-values (LTVs), and conservative underwriting standards.

The home equity portfolio, which Fitch views as a higher risk asset class, has continued to grow. Home equity loans represent approximately 19% of total loans (11% first positions, 8% second positions), compared with 16% at Dec. 31, 2010. Fitch notes that this portfolio is in-market and has performed well to date. However, there are potential risks as INDB does not have a long track record in home equity lending. Furthermore, the use of automated valuation services has resulted in credit quality issues at other institutions. Any meaningful deterioration in asset quality with regard to this product could trigger a negative rating action.

Although INDB's capital levels appear weaker than 'BBB' peers', Fitch considers them to be adequate given the favorable credit experience. Fitch Core Capital to Tangible Assets was 6.99% and 6.93% on a current and pro forma basis (including Central Bank Corp), respectively.

INDB has shown appetite for in-market M&A as part of its incremental growth strategy. Fitch's ratings generally incorporate this approach with capital being the key constraint. The recently announced acquisition of Central Bancorp will result in a reduction of its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio to 6.28% from 6.99% (not accounting for capital growth). Fitch expects INDB to build its tangible capital to historical levels before pursuing additional M&A transactions. Any deterioration in capital levels such that the TCE ratio falls below 6% would result in negative pressure on the ratings.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that financial performance and asset quality will remain strong. Fitch further notes the current rating levels are at their higher end, and that the likelihood for a positive rating action appears to be limited given the company's capital levels. As noted above, negative ratings actions are likely if additional deterioration in capital levels occur or asset quality deteriorates.

Headquartered in Rockland, MA with $4.9 billion in assets, Independent Bank Corp (INDB) is the bank holding company and the sole shareholder of Rockland Trust Company (Rockland), its principal banking subsidiary. A community-focused bank, Rockland focuses primarily on small business professionals and retail customers throughout offices located across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Independent Bank Corp.

-- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';

-- Short-Term IDR at 'F2';

-- Viability Rating at 'bbb';

-- Support Rating at '5';

-- Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.

Rockland Trust Company

-- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';

-- Short-Term IDR at 'F2';

-- Viability Rating at 'bbb';

-- Support Rating at '5';

-- Support Rating Floor at 'NF';

-- Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';

-- Short-term Deposits at 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.